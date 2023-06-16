Town Tackles Water Meter Scofflaws Paul Hayes phayes@littletonrecord.com Staff Writer Paul Hayes Author email Jun 16, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now New town welcome signs were installed at four entrances to Lancaster last summer as part of a new marketing campaign. (Courtesy Photo) Lancaster sign #filephoto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LANCASTER — Water bandits, beware.The Select Board on June 5 called for stronger penalties for households that circumvent mandatory water meters, and illegally tap into the town water supply.Tim Bilodeau, supervisor of the Water/Sewer Department, said approximately five landowners have repeatedly disabled their water meters since the devices were required in 1996 “It’s the same people every single time,” Bilodeau said. “I don’t know how many hours we’ve wasted trying to chase these people down.”“We fix it. Six months later it’s gone, it’s somewhere else, they don’t know where it is. We put another one in, six months later [it’s gone], and again, and again, and again.”The dollar amount of the water stolen is unknown, but town officials have said it’s significant.“We’ve lost quite a bit of revenue,” Bilodeau said.He recommended that meter pits be installed at the problem properties, which consist of meters locked in offsite vaults, that can only be accessed by town employees. Otherwise, he said, the problem would persist.“They take the meters out, they put them in backwards, and we have to go back and fix it, and chase them around to get access to their properties,” Bilodeau said.As a short-term solution, Select Board member Leon Rideout suggested the repeat offenders be slapped with criminal charges for theft of services.Doing so, he said, would send the message “we’re serious about this.”Long term, Bilodeau called for creation of a new town ordinance, which would allow Lancaster to impose civil fines for water theft.Criminal fines go to the state, he said, while civil fines would go to the town and help to offset the estimated $2,500 cost per meter pit.Timelines to bring “theft of service” charges and create a new town ordinance remain undetermined and talks are ongoing. 