HAVERHILL — After a year-long push, the town has taken over a suspected meth lab.
Hazmat crews are in the process of decontaminating the home, camper, and soil at 42 Railroad St. where toxic and explosive methamphetamine ingredients posed a danger to neighboring residents.
Cleanup will take approximately four weeks, after which the half-acre lot can be razed and reused.
First-year Health Officer LorieAnn Aldrich spearheaded efforts to tackle multiple health hazards at the site.
It was her first major enforcement action and, while shocking, it proved educational.
“I don’t know if I’ll come across something this severe again in my career,” she said.
SUBHUMAN CONDITIONS
It began with a raid.
In April 2021, federal agents went into 42 Railroad St. for reasons that remain classified. While there, they observed unsafe living conditions for the six occupants and notified Aldrich.
She conducted a walk-through and found many, many problems. There were propane cylinders everywhere, two propane grills being used indoors, and combustible oxygen tanks stored near one of those grills. Loose debris and bags of insect- and rodent-infested household waste filled the basement, hallways, stairwells and yard. Some of the trash bags spilled over property lines. Significant animal feces was found in the basement and outdoors in animal cages and pens. There was an upstairs plumbing issue that leaked water and sewage into the home, causing a portion of the second-story floor to collapse. The building foundation was crumbling and the chimney was compromised.
“The house was subhuman,” Aldrich said.
She issued an order to vacate, which took effect May 10. It was ignored and five of the tenants were arrested for trespassing on June 3. The order subsequently expired.
Meanwhile, property owner Peter Smith disputed Aldrich’s findings. He denied there were any violations and declined access for further inspection.
While he expressed a willingness to make the necessary corrective actions on his own, he failed to do so.
ENFORCEMENT ATTEMPTS
When the owner became uncooperative, Aldrich sought other ways to compel action and protect surrounding residents.
Based on observations from her initial walk-through, she pursued a fire safety inspection, which she hoped would address the most significant issues.
However, she ran into roadblocks.
Woodsville Fire declined to conduct an inspection because of health hazards on site, and the State Fire Marshal did not have jurisdiction to inspect a single-family residence.
Woodsville Fire explained that 42 Railroad St. was a suspected meth lab and that department members had fallen ill during previous calls there. It was news to Aldrich.
She brought the information to town counsel, who suggested that Haverhill Police execute a search warrant. However, HPD could not determine probable cause to justify a search.
Eventually, through a public records request, Aldrich found evidence that several of the tenants used drugs, and one had been arrested for meth manufacture at a different location in 2016.
That allowed her to obtain a state Administrative Inspection Warrant to inspect the property without the owner’s consent.
She brought in TerraStrata LLC of Massachusetts, who conducted a methamphetamine screen and site assessment on July 28. Nineteen of 23 samples taken from the home, camper, a shed and two coolers exceeded the New Hampshire limit for concentrations of methamphetamine. In three locations, readings were 40 to 50 times the state limit.
TerraStrata determined that the entire property and RV were contaminated (or potentially contaminated) and posed a risk to the health of the owner.
PROBLEM SOLVED
After fruitless discussions with Smith to rectify problems, the town finally acted.
They moved to take 42 Railroad St. for unpaid taxes in October. Those proceedings wrapped up this winter and the town took possession of the property last month.
In addition to the trash and debris, the town discovered “a lot” of unopened boxes which may include stolen items. However, similar to the police issue with a search warrant, there is no way to tie the items to any one resident.
“[The Haverhill Police] have to have ‘cause’ to bring charges against someone and we don’t know which one [of the former tenants is responsible]. And charging all five of them isn’t going to stand up in court,” Aldrich said. “So, unfortunately, these people just moved on.”
While frustrating, she said, “even though no one will face charges, because we can’t prove who did or didn’t [manufacture and possess meth], at least we know we will deal with the house and the neighbors will be protected.”
The town hired Trauma Services of Mansfield, Mass., which has dispatched a six-man crew to the site. They will work 10 hours a day, with three-man teams alternating one-hour shifts, for an estimated 20 workdays.
Federal funds are expected to offset significant cleanup costs. The town will be seeking financial relief through the Environmental Protection Agency.
For Aldrich, the case of 42 Railroad St. has instilled a passion for health code enforcement. She was appointed deputy health officer in December 2020 and stepped into the lead health officer role in early 2021.
“Now I have a fire in my belly about it, because I feel I actually did something helpful,” she said.
Formerly a construction project manager, she has spent considerable time learning on the job. She continues to undergo training, taking classes every week. For her it’s more than a job, it’s a way to protect her family, her friends, her neighbors, and her community.
“As a health officer I just want to do what is best for the land, and what’s best for the people,” she said. “We live in one of the most beautiful states, we’re so blessed to be able to live up here, and I just want to keep it that way.”
