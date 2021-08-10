CONCORD — Zoning Administrator Audra Girouard told selectmen last week that the owner of a site where a house fire occurred and debris remains has not followed through with a clean-up plan.
Owner of the Main Street property, Shirley Bunnell, failed to adhere to an agreement with the town on site clean-up. Terms of the agreement state that if the site is not cleared within a certain time limit by Bunnell, the town would enter the premises and do the job. Bunnell is legally obligated to repay the costs of the cleanup through a repayment plan.
Should she not repay the town as agreed in writing by all parties through the legal agreement, then the town has the right to foreclose on the house site, the agreement states.
At the Aug. 3 select board meeting, Girouard requested that the board solicit bids for the property clean-up and that the work begin on Sept. 1. The board agreed.
Bunnell’s home at 270 Main St. burned down on March 7, 2019. Earlier this year, she entered into a Settlement Agreement reached through State of Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division.
“In the event the Town removes said debris pursuant hereto, the Town will issue an invoice to Ms. Bunnell for the costs incurred, and Ms. Bunnell shall execute a Promissory Note and Mortgage in favor of the Town of Concord” to cover the costs, ” … payable in monthly installments of $300 per month with a balloon payment of all remaining amounts due and owing no later than two (2) years after the date of such invoice.”
Should that happen, interest will accrue at a 1 percent monthly rate until the bill is paid off, the agreement lays out, and if the debt is defaulted on and the note and mortgage are not paid within the stated time frame, “… the Town may foreclose upon the Mortgage as allowed by law.”
Other Business
The board also discussed a proposed name change for Mitchell Road.
Girouard told the board “… that there is now a primary residence being built on the Class 4 section of Mitchell Road. She has requested that part of Mitchell Road where the property is located be renamed so that Emergency Services can locate them easier.”
Board Vice Chairman George Morehouse “made a motion to change the name for 700 feet of Mitchell Road starting at LeClair Road. The new proposed name is Cobblestone Road.” The motion passed 4-1.
A hearing on the name change was set for Aug. 17 at 6:15 p.m.
During the meeting, the town clerk reported to the board “that she has received 63 property transfers since January 2021,” the record of the meeting shows.
“She also stated that a citizen of Concord wanted to give a big shout out to the Concord Road Crew for a great job done on Walker Pit Road,” the minutes show Town Clerk Cynthia Gaboriault told the board during last week’s meeting.
Girouard, who is also the town’s treasurer, presented “… the Board with the USDA grant reimbursement for $83,638 for new fire truck. The board was informed that the new town truck should arrive on Sept. 1.
The town’s fire chief requested that the board lower the asking price of the fire department’s old fire truck to $23,500, and that motion was unanimously approved.
In an update about an earlier concern regarding dangerous conditions at the old Barnie’s Market property the board learned that two oil drums have been removed and three out buildings are scheduled to be removed along with the big game weigh station.
The board, under new business, discussed an abandoned trailer on Camper’s Lane. “The trailer has been there for over a year in the right-of-way of the Town Highway,” the minutes show.
Photos of the license plates will be given to the Essex County Sheriff’s Department to look into the situation, the record shows.
The board set the Municipal Tax Rate at 0.7857 and the Local Agreement Tax Rate at 0.0047, in a unanimous vote, the draft minutes show.
Rates as set by the State: Nonhomestead 1.6412, Homestead 1.4511.
Total 2021Tax Rates: Nonhomestead 2.4316, Homestead 2.2415.
“George Morehouse made a motion to authorize the Town Treasurer to issue tax bills on the Board’s behalf,” according to the record.
The board appointed town resident, Dale Urie to the Planning/Zoning Board for a 3-year term, in a unanimous vote.
Susan LaMadeleine was appointed as the town’s health officer for a three-year term, also in a unanimous vote of the board.
