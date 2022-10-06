LYNDON — The proposed town-village merger was discussed on Wednesday at the first of two public information sessions.
Near the start of the two-hour meeting, former Selectman Kevin Calkins asked a question on behalf of the Town of Lyndon taxpayers.
“What is a good reason for the people in the Town to vote for this?” he asked.
His concern centered on a specific aspect of the merger plan: A unified tax rate to support a combined town-village highway department that would result in a 9.5-cent increase for Town taxpayers and a 41-cent decrease for the Village, based on 2022 numbers.
In response, members of the Select Board and Village Trustees (who approved the draft merger 6-1 on Sept. 26) and the Merger Steering Committee (which crafted the proposal over the summer) said it was a matter of efficiency and fairness.
Through a merger, they said, town departments would cease “wasting time” maintaining separate town and village records.
In addition, they said, the merger would expand the village tax base and increase funding for necessary improvements to the downtown area. Under the current system, a penny on the tax rate represents $7,000 for the Village compared to $37,000 for the Town.
Furthermore, they said, Lyndonville cannot afford VPW’s staffing needs, and a combined nine-person town-village highway department would have sufficient manpower to address deferred sewer system repair and maintenance, road and sidewalk reconstruction, and more.
Those conclusions were supported by the Merger Steering Committee, which included town and village highway representatives.
“[They agreed] they could do a better job for the community if they had a larger group and they were working together,” said steering committee member Rep. Marty Feltus.
The Select Board and Village Trustees will gather additional feedback at a second public informational meeting on Oct. 17 and will have until Oct. 19 to make final adjustments to the draft charter.
The question will appear separately on the town and village ballots on Nov. 8 and will require simple majority approval from each.
BETTER AS ONE?
A key figure in the development of the merger proposal, Feltus said a Lyndon-Lyndonville merger would be about more than economics and efficiency. She said it reflected the character of the community today.
“We’re all one community. I don’t regard us anymore as a village and a town. I think we’re all one community and it’s time that we all put all of our money in the same pot and we spend our money for the benefit of everybody,” Feltus said. “There are only 5,000 people and it doesn’t make sense to divide us into two communities.”
Calkins disagreed.
“This is not so much a merger as it is a bailout of the village. [Village] taxes go way down, town taxes go up,” he said.
Calkins argued that Village taxpayers had willingly accepted a higher tax rate and that there was no reason to address the matter through a merger.
“Nobody is holding a gun to their head, forcing them to stay in the village. Nobody I think put a gun to anybody’s head saying ‘You will live in the village and pay more!’ Nobody in the town did that,” Calkins said.
LED manager Jon Elwell said the merger corrected a longstanding inequity.
“You have people in the village who are paying a lot more in taxes than the people in the town. This solution of a merger, if the people of the community decide to approve it, would even out the tax base and try to find the middle ground so that everybody is paying equally into the pot.”
Kermit Fisher, also a former Selectmen, was undecided on the merger proposal.
He worried about the impact of a tax hike on limited-income Town residents like himself
“A lot of those people have opted to live in the Town because of the affordability,” Fisher said. Addressing plans to implement the Town tax increase over three years, he added, “Even if you phase this in over three years, at the end of it you’re still going to have those same taxpayers who are struggling to pay now, trying to pay more taxes.”
However, the whole debate could be moot.
Sue Mills, a Village Trustee and Merger Steering Committee member said Lyndonville could simply move to dissolve its charter if the village continues to struggle with its small tax base.
“If the Village says ‘We’re out of money, we can’t do this any longer’ and we throw out our charter then the result would be the same. And that’s a possibility,” Mills said. “And I don’t say that as a threat. But it is something that could happen.”
ABOUT THE MERGER
The nine-member Merger Steering Committee worked for four months on the plan. The committee concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Sept. 26 voted 6-1 to approve the draft charter and send it to the voters.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
Notably, the merger proposal would combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
The new highway department would be funded through a unified tax rate, which would result in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
Currently, Village taxpayers pay 55 cents more per $1,000 to support Village Public Works than town taxpayers pay to support the Town Highway Department.
Proponents of the merger say a unified tax is necessary because the village district lacks the tax base to make necessary improvements to the downtown area.
If approved separately by the town and village, the draft Town Charter would be submitted for legislative approval next year.
Barring setbacks, it would take effect July 1, 2023, and the budgets would merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
For more information on the town-village merger proposal visit https://www.lyndonvt.org/town-village-merger-info
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.