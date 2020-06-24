Town To Increase Property Code Enforcement

Attention St. Johnsbury property owners:
The town will be increasing its housing code enforcement and inspections of rental units will be starting up again.
Town manager Chad Whitehead said Monday that he had been working with the town zoning office and code compliance officer about a more aggressive enforcement plan due to an increase in complaints.
“I think part of it’s a function of people working from home or being at home,” said Whitehead. “We’ve gotten a lot more calls about junk cars, un-kept yards — those kinds of things.”
Violators face possible fines of up to $250.
Whitehead asked if the board had any concerns about the plan, but there was none.
“If we are going to be a little more aggressive with ticketing moving forward, you guys may get some phone calls,” said Whitehead. The board then appeared to offer its unanimous support.
“I’m seeing nodding of heads,” said Whitehead. “My personal feeling in seeing some of the homes that need care and seeing people that really do take care of their homes is that I think the town owes it to our residents to increase our enforcement.”
Whitehead also announced rental housing registration notices will be sent out soon and that inspections of rental housing will now resume after being put on-hold in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re continuing with our next round of rental housing registries,” said Whitehead. “Those will be coming out next month. Those letters will be going out to our landlords and property owners.”
The inspections are being conducted by St. Johnsbury Code Compliance Officer Andrew Buckley who will be employing standard COVID-19 protections such as mask wearing, physical distancing and the use of hand sanitizer.
The town began a rental property registration and inspection program in early 2018. Those found out of compliance could face possible fines of up to $250 per unit.
The program was adopted as part of housing ordinance changes approved by the select board in October of 2017. It was approved despite opposition from local landlords and mandates the registration and inspection of all long-term rental units.
The town continues to conduct rental housing inspections alphabetically by street name, however landlords can also volunteer to be inspected earlier.
DPW Update
The St. Johnsbury Department of Public Works is also transitioning back from COVID-19 restrictions.
The crew had been split into two separate smaller groups to limit the possible spread of the virus.
But Whitehead said the DPW was now one big crew again, including four new seasonal employees to offset the loss of work crews from the Vermont Department of Corrections due to the pandemic.
“Our Public Works is back at their full schedule,” said Whitehead. “We had been budgeting at two (new employees) but (DPW Director) Steven Beauregard was able to use the same budget — knowing the number of weeks we have — and hire four individuals within the existing budget and they’ve been taking care of our parks, our cemeteries — all that stuff. And it’s kind of good because probation and parole, which normally does our parks and cemeteries, is not able too.”
