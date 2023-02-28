LYNDON — Municipal officials this week approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new park project.
By unanimous vote, the Select Board and Village Trustees on Monday awarded $100,000 for development of Sanborn Covered Bridge Park.
Planning Director Nicole Gratton requested the money to show town support for the project, and secure grant money for the estimated $2 million in planning, construction and renovation costs.
“We’ve done a really great job securing grants, but showing that we are invested as a community in this project says a lot,” Gratton said.
According to Gratton, the ARPA funding is necessary to project success.
It will allow the town to access a $350,000 grant award from the Northern Borders Regional Commission (NBRC) and bolster pending applications for an additional half-million dollars through state and federal grant programs.
That point was emphasized during an exchange between Selectman Chris Thompson and Gratton.
“Would we have a higher chance of getting pending grants if we had a firm commitment of town ARPA funds?” Thompson asked.
“Yes,” Gratton said. “The way I wrote the [Northern Borders Regional Commission grant application] was assuming that you would. We need it there before we tap into the NBRC funds.”
“Moving forward, as we go for [additional state and federal grant funds], having that chunk [of ARPA money] there that says ‘The Town of Lyndon is in it for this project,’ it does speak to the future funders.”
The ARPA money will cover approximately five percent of estimated project costs.
It brings the total community investment in Sanborn Covered Bridge Park to $390,000, which also includes $150,000 raised through a capital campaign and $140,000 in municipal grant matches and in-kind donations.
Conceptual drawings for the two-acre riverfront park show pedestrian paths and seating, open lawns and shade trees, a public sculpture, pavilions with educational signage, kayak/canoe access to the Passumpsic River, and a renovated and restored Sanborn Covered Bridge.
The Select Board and Village Trustees have now allocated 24 percent of $1.7 million in combined town-village ARPA funds.
They previously released $300,000 to support outdoor recreation and tourism projects. The application window will remain open through 4 p.m. May 1. Information and forms are posted at https://www.lyndonvt.org/projects
Efforts to award ARPA funds began in March 2022 with the formation of the ARPA Advisory Committee.
In October, the advisory committee recommended that the town and village divide the ARPA money into the following five pots: Outdoor recreation and tourism ($300,000); downtown improvements ($200,000 to $300,000); grant-match funds for local non-profits and community organizations ($200,000); town building improvements ($250,000); and a business competition ($120,000)
The “five pot” proposal would use $1.7 million in ARPA money to leverage more than $4 million in additional grant funding and would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan, a recent community survey, and other guiding documents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.