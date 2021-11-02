Town, Village Express Support For Flood Projects

The town is on board.
So is the village.
The Lyndonville Board of Trustees and Lyndon Board of Selectmen have expressed support for the Hazard Mitigation Committee’s efforts to address flooding at the Routes 5/114/122 intersection.
Rep. Marty Feltus, the committee chair, secured that backing through appearances before the Select Board on Oct. 25 and a joint meeting of the Select Board and Trustees on Monday. Neither board voted on the matter, but both indicated a general willingness to see through HMC-recommended projects.
That will allow the Hazard Mitigation Committee to pursue a $70,000 grant-funded scoping study of two recommended flood fixes.
The Northeastern Vermont Development Association, which is applying for FEMA Building Resiliency In Communities (BRIC) grants on the town’s behalf, had said it would not proceed without town commitment. The application deadline is Dec. 17.
The Hazard Mitigation Committee will submit two projects for a scoping study.
One would redesign, or replace, dry culverts located downriver (south) of the Routes 5/114/122 intersection and the other would reconnect the river with flood plain storage upriver (north) of the intersection.
A scoping study would determine if the projects are viable, worthwhile and effective. It would include hydraulic studies, cost estimates, taxpayer impacts, funding options, impact analysis, cost-benefit analysis, long-term maintenance requirements and more.
The Select Board has agreed to fund a 25 percent grant match (up to $18,750) through general funds. Ideally this would occur over two fiscal years to lessen the taxpayer impact.
Project implementation would require a joint financing agreement between the town and village, because the projects fall into both jurisdictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.