Town, Village Merger Committee Poised To Begin Work
Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices (filephoto)

LYNDON/LYNDONVILLE — A committee to explore a town-village merger is taking shape.

Five members have been appointed to the seven-member committee, which will craft a merger proposal.

Already named to the committee are Select Board Chair Dan Daley, Village Trustee Chair Doug Conly, town employee Patrick LaValley, village employee Alyssa Bernadino, and town resident Robert Little.

Open seats will be filled by a village resident and an at-large member.

Those interested in the village resident seat can send a letter of interest to Town Administrator Justin Smith (justin@lyndonvt.org). The at-large seat will be a committee appointment.

During the Select Board meeting on Monday, Daley suggested the committee would convene as soon as next week.

“I was hoping that we might be able to get started by June 1,” Daley said.

The committee is expected to develop a merger proposal by September and put it to voters at the midterm elections in November.

The committee was formed in response to strong voter support.

Last month, a warning article asking if the town and village should explore the feasibility of a merger passed with 79 percent town meeting and 100 percent village meeting support.

A town-village merger was previously OK’d at a special town meeting (with a 60 percent turnout) on Nov. 7, 2006, but was overturned at a petitioned special meeting (with a 36 percent turnout) on Jan. 16, 2007.

The 2006 merger proposal would serve as the framework for a renewed effort. It would have to be updated, and adjusted to current circumstances.

Lyndon and Lyndonville have already merged some services, in order to save money and improve efficiency. They combined their checking accounts in 2018 (with separate accounting for each).

An approved merger would allow for the continued consolidation of town-village governments and services.

As a result, Lyndon and Lyndonville would be able to combine operating budgets, annual meetings, and the highway and public works departments.

A merger is a multi-step process and would also require legislative ratification.

