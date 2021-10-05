Town Vote On Oct. 18 To Accept $255K For Littleton School Building Maintenance

LITTLETON — While agreeing to be town moderator until March, John Hennessey has also agreed to be Littleton School District moderator, and will soon be at work facilitating a special school district meeting on Oct. 18 that will ask voters to accept $255,000 for building maintenance projects.
The money comes from a total pot of $477,138 in increased adequacy aid grants from the state, which is giving all New Hampshire school districts grants of varying amounts based on the number of students eligible for the free-and-reduced lunch program and the average daily student membership.
Earlier, state funding projections were not clear because of the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted the student counts that are used to calculate state aid.
The additional money the districts will receive comes from the final state numbers.
On Monday, a public hearing was held on Littleton School District’s plan to respond to the statutory changes in funding that took place after it adopted its 2021-2022 school year budget and to accept the $477,138.
During the Oct. 18 special district meeting at 6 p.m. at the Littleton High School cafeteria, voters will be presented with one article.
It will ask them to raise the $255,000 that is in addition to the sum they approved at the annual school district meeting in March and to place it in the facility maintenance capital reserve fund established in 1993 for the purpose of maintaining and improving school buildings.
A majority vote is required.
The school board voted 3-2 to present the article to voters.
No money will be raised from taxation, and the remaineder of the $477,138, which comes out to $222,138, will be returned to taxpayers to reduce the school district tax rate.
On Tuesday, Ann Wiggett, vice-chair of the school board, said the recommendation to use the $255,000 for facilities improvements comes out of a study on school buildings with a focus on safety and health.
“We do know that we need a new fire alarm at Lakeway [Elementary School] and they were looking at safety issues when this was developed,” she said. “We know Lakeway needs to be fixed. That would be my first priority.”
In addition to the fire alarm system replacement at Lakeway, other areas the money would be spent on are alarm upgrades and card readers and sprinkler system replacements at school buildings as well as removing remaining asbestos from six classrooms at Littleton High School.
The $222,138 will be added to the roughly $686,000 that the district has already given back to taxpayers.
“The town will be getting close to a total of $900,000,” said Wiggett.
In the previous fiscal year, the school board returned $681,826 to taxpayers.
The challenge is that while the town will receive nearly $1 million to reduce taxes, that amount will cause a blip in the tax rate and next year could be completely different in terms of the amount that can be returned to taxpayers, she said.
In Littleton, upcoming budgets are being looked at.
At 4 p.m. Thursday at the Littleton Opera House, the town-school budget committee will hold a combined meeting with Littleton selectmen and town officials and with school board members and school district officials to discuss budgets, projected revenues, and any particular budgeting challenges that the town or school district might be facing.
Other school districts are also preparing to accept their increased state aid.
On Oct. 14, White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 will hold a public hearing on accepting its designated state adequacy aid amount of $547,191, followed by a special school district meeting on Nov. 10.
Littleton Moderator
Hennessey replaces Gerald Winn, who served as Littleton School District moderator since 1996 (and as town moderator since 1966) until officially stepping down last week because of health issues.
Hennessey was contacted and asked to serve as school district moderator until March by Littleton School Board Chairman Greg Cook.
Both the school and town moderator positions, each for a term of two years, will go to a vote at the annual town and school meetings in March.
COVID-19 Cases
As of Tuesday, the town of Littleton had 30 active COVID-19 cases, about a third of which are in the school district.
During Monday’s school board meeting, Littleton School District SAU 84 Superintendent William Hart said seven cases are at Lakeway and three at LHS.
A number of students and teachers are in quarantine, which the state has reduced from 14 days to 10.
