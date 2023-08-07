Town Wants Former Fairbanks Inn Guest Gone From Court Case
Attorney Maryellen Griffin appears on a monitor during an environmental court hearing held on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. With her is her client, Michael Ruggles, who is part of a court case against the town of St. Johnsbury regarding its position on the Fairbanks Inn as a lodging option for homeless people.

The town of St. Johnsbury claims that a man suing the town over its zoning rejection of Fairbanks Inn as a lodging option for homeless people has lost that right because he is no longer living there.

In a motion to dismiss filed with the Vermont Environmental Court on July 20, attorney Claudine Safar, on behalf of the town, wrote that Michael Ruggles no longer has standing in the civil suit because he no longer abides at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue. At a brief court hearing on Monday, Judge Thomas Walsh acknowledged the motion and determined that Ruggles’ attorney, Maryellen Griffin, plans to file a written appeal.

