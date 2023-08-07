Town Wants Former Fairbanks Inn Guest Gone From Court Case

The town of St. Johnsbury claims that a man suing the town over its zoning rejection of Fairbanks Inn as a lodging option for homeless people has lost that right because he is no longer living there.
In a motion to dismiss filed with the Vermont Environmental Court on July 20, attorney Claudine Safar, on behalf of the town, wrote that Michael Ruggles no longer has standing in the civil suit because he no longer abides at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue. At a brief court hearing on Monday, Judge Thomas Walsh acknowledged the motion and determined that Ruggles’ attorney, Maryellen Griffin, plans to file a written appeal.
Last August, the town’s zoning authority determined Fairbanks was violating zoning rules by operating a temporary overnight shelter by taking guests paid through the Department of Children and Families Emergency General Housing Assistance. A month later, the Development Review Board agreed with the zoning decision and decided Fairbanks was in violation by lodging people through the state’s housing program to support homeless people. Malav Inc. (the inn’s ownership entity) then filed an appeal with the environmental court, challenging the determination and maintaining that all people staying at the Fairbanks are hotel guests treated the same.
Soon after the appeal, Griffin, on behalf of Ruggles, filed a notice of appeal, seeking status for Ruggles in the case as someone utilizing the General Housing Assistance support to stay at the Fairbanks and someone who took part in the DRB hearing that decided the zoning violation.
Attorney Griffin argued that the town of St. Johnsbury is discriminating against homeless people by creating a zoning structure that forbids them shelter. By ordinance, shelter housing in St. Johnsbury is only allowed in an area zoned as the health services district. It was the basis for the DRB’s decision that Fairbanks Inn violated zoning laws.
Following an environmental court hearing on Nov. 28, the parties met with a mediator but could not settle their differences and the court case is ongoing.
The use of Fairbanks Inn for people accessing the General Assistance program was significant through the winter and spring, but changes by the state of Vermont driven by a lack of federal funding meant a reduction of the program beginning in June. Rooms are still available, but there are more stringent guidelines for qualifying to stay in those rooms.
The new guidelines meant Ruggles no longer qualified to stay at the Fairbanks with state assistance.
It’s his departure from the General Housing Assistance program at the Fairbanks that makes Ruggles’ involvement in the current environmental court case irrelevant, according to the town.
“Mr. Ruggles’s cross appeal must now be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction over the subject matter,” attorney Safar wrote in the motion to dismiss Ruggles from the case. “Appellant Ruggles has lost standing because he is no longer an interested person.”
She cited case law and state law as support for her motion.
Judge Walsh confirmed that Griffin intends to file a response to the motion and maintain her client’s involvement in the case.
The judge said once that has been filed he would be open to attorney Safar taking an opportunity to respond before he rules on the motion.
He told the town’s attorney that once she’s seen Griffin’s response she should let the court know if she wants to reply. If Safar doesn’t communicate a desire to respond, Judge Walsh said he would render a decision based upon Safar’s motion and Griffin’s reply to it.
Griffin shared that Ruggles is now living in his own place in St. Johnsbury but that doesn’t diminish his desire to advocate for people experiencing homelessness. He recently served as a panel member on a statewide forum on homelessness put on by State Treasurer Mike Piecak.
“Michael has been homeless multiple times himself, and he is still deeply connected to and concerned for his friends and neighbors who are homeless now,” said Griffin. “That’s what this case is about for him.”
She said St. Johnsbury’s actions against Fairbanks were a mistake. “Pushing people onto the streets and into the woods when they have no other alternative is both cruel and poor public policy,” she said.
Griffin said the necessary new housing cannot become available soon enough to address the level of homelessness in the state. “We need to develop interim housing solutions that can keep people safe until there is enough housing,” she said. “St. Johnsbury is not being asked to build shelters or other interim options, but it should support – or at least not oppose – groups and organizations that are willing to offer safe lodging to people experiencing homelessness.”
