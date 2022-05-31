Town, Woodsville Settle Lawsuit

A highway funding dispute between the Woodsville Fire District and the Town of Haverhill was resolved following a six-hour mediation session on Tuesday.
It ends Woodsville’s two-year-old lawsuit against the town.
According to settlement documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the town agreed to pay $490,000 to the district.
Those documents, formally known as a memorandum of understanding (MOU), specify that 50 percent of the settlement is due within 30 days of the agreement, and the remaining 50 percent must be paid by Jan. 10, 2023.
In a statement, the town said, “The Select Board of the Town of Haverhill is pleased to announce that through mediation we were able to negotiate a settlement agreement with the Woodsville Fire District avoiding further litigation.”
“The Select Board would like to thank the Woodsville Fire District commissioners for working with us on resolving this issue so that we may all move forward.”
The settlement ends a two-year ordeal.
The Town of Haverhill withheld payments to Woodsville Highway from January 2019 to June 2021 because the town disagreed with the statutory funding formula.
That led to Woodsville filing suit against the town.
In October, Grafton County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein issued a partial summary judgment in favor of Woodsville.
The precinct claimed they were owed more than $780,000 but the town argued no amount was specified.
While the case was still pending, the state legislature repealed the statutory funding formula and required Woodsville to self-fund its operations.
Tuesday’s non-public mediation was attended by all five Select Board members, Town Manager Brigitte Codling, Assistant Town Manager Jennifer Boucher, attorney Demetrio Aspiras III of Drummond & Woodsum, and mediator Charles Bauer.
A half-hour public meeting beforehand was also attended by former Select Board members Matthew Bjelobrk and Howard Hatch and residents Joseph Longacre, Chris Cadreact and Dawn Lavoie.
Neither town nor precinct officials offered additional comment.
