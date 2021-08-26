Towns Advance Plans For Spending Federal Stimulus Money

North Country towns are advancing plans on how they will spend the newest round of federal COVID-19 relief money coming their way as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
This week, two boards of selectmen voted to formally accept the first installment of the money for their towns, the first half of which comes this year and the second half in 2022.
During their meeting on Monday, Bethlehem selectmen voted 5-0 to accept $134,735.57 in ARPA funding for 2021, with the same amount to be available for Bethlehem next year. They plan to discuss spending options at their September meeting.
Also on Monday, Littleton selectmen voted to accept their first installment, $307,264.11, in a 3-0 vote.
Because the money constitutes unanticipated funds, the acceptance had to be done during public hearings, which in Littleton saw residents offering input on how they would like to see the town spend its share.
The $307,264 has already been received by the town, said Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason.
“We are limited to five categories in reference to what the town can use the funds for – public health expenditures, address the negative economic impacts of COVID-19, replace public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers, and invest in water, sewer and broadband,” said Gleason.
Three areas for spending in Littleton are being eyed.
“One is the excessive impact that COVID had on the welfare program because we had to pay for additional rent and housing to mitigate the spread of COVID,” said Gleason. “Checking with the rules and regulations, that’s a covered expenditure. We can reimburse the pot.”
The second expenditure is to offset lost revenues at the Littleton Opera House, which was closed in 2020, said Gleason.
The third is another health-related expenditure for the Littleton Police Department’s recovery diversion program, which will be a $30,000 expenditure in ARPA money, with $10,000 for the balance of this year and $20,000 for next year.
“It’s a program that is expiring and this money would allow us to extend that for the rest of this year and next year, which would be under the public health expenditures,” said Gleason.
During the pandemic, Littleton’s welfare budget took a big hit, and its current rate of spending remains historically high.
During the last 15 years, the median amount spent annually was $64,691, with seven years below it and seven above, said Littleton Selectman Milton Bratz.
In 2019, the town spent $67,000 on welfare.
In 2020, spending jumped to $191,700.
So far in 2021, through August, Littleton is spending at a level that’s 79 percent above 2020, he said.
“It comes to $343,000 if in fact it continues at that level,” said Bratz. “A lot of communities are having this problem because people of losing their homes and they need places to stay and it’s going to get worse when all the mandates are over … This is going to be a big deal.”
“What we budgeted has been long gone for a while,” said Littleton Selectmen Roger Emerson.
ARPA rules won’t allow the town to go back to 2020, but Littleton can use the federal money to reimburse the welfare budget for 2021, said Gleason.
“That’s why I figured it would go there and to the police department program, which also has an impact on some of the housing,” he said. “The two of those together could take a big chunk of it.”
Littleton resident Curtis Metzger said he saw the welfare budget numbers in the town report and grew concerned.
“The hope is that it’s just COVID-related,” he said.
The town must tie the ARPA money to COVID-19 in order to spend it on welfare, said Gleason.
“Our biggest increase in welfare has been paying for housing,” he said. “If we didn’t pay for housing, they would be on the street and potentially would be a [virus] spreader.”
Unlike some states, New Hampshire has a law that mandates towns to provide welfare money to those in need who meet the qualifications.
“You have a law in the state that basically tells the town you have to expend whatever amount the demand is,” said Gleason. “It doesn’t matter what you budget. It’s kind of tough when you have a program that is a 100-percent unfunded mandate and there’s no money from the state that comes to help offset that cost.”
Metzger asked if any of the ARPA money for Littleton could go toward expanding high-speed broadband.
“Several of us here from Skinny Ridge are broadband-deprived,” he said. “Are you thinking about making investments?”
About $200,000 of the $307,000 for 2021 would go toward the welfare budget, opera house and police program, leaving an additional $100,000 that is currently not allocated, said Gleason.
With the second $307,000 next year, that’s a total of some $407,000 currently not allocated, he said.
“There’s a potential of $407,000 that the board will have some ability to do something with,” said Gleason. “There is a broadband committee in Grafton County that has been formed and they are taking the lead.”
So far, the committee, partnering with the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative for the broadband effort, is not asking towns for any money, said Gleason.
“This is being funded through a state initiative that came through with some federal money,” he said.
If there’s a request for broadband infrastructure involving the county broadband committee, Littleton could have an opportunity to use the money toward that, he said, noting that the core of Littleton has sufficient broadband, but the outskirts of town often have poor service.
“But we’re also going to see if there’s an opportunity involving the wastewater treatment plant,” said Gleason. “It wouldn’t go toward the bar rack or the screw pumps because you can’t use it for repairs, but it could potentially be used for a separate system in holding septic, which we’re not talking right now. If we’re able to set up a system to receive that again and treat it, it maybe not only could be paid for out of these funds, but also could generate revenue … It could allow us to make an investment and treat the septic that we’re not taking.”
On Monday, Littleton selectmen voted just to accept the $307,264, with the town’s first ARPA report not due until October.
During the board’s Sept. 13 meeting, Gleason will present selectmen with more specific allocation amounts.
“We will come back with specific dollar amounts for welfare, police fund, and for the opera house,” he said. “It technically puts money back in the bank and fills holes with money we’ve lost or that we’ve expended.
The town of Lancaster will receive a total of $340,765 for 2021 and 2022.
Spending plans there are developing.
“Right now, we don’t have anything specific, but we are looking at some water sewer infrastructure,” said Lancaster Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson. “I’ve spoke with our highway foreman and water sewer superintendent about the best use of those funds, instead of putting it toward something that we can kind of fix. I want to see how we can put it together with some other funds, whether it be town funds or maybe some opportunities to do a larger project. It’s nice that we have a little bit of time. We don’t have to spend it next year. We have until 2024 to at least obligate it and 2026 until we spend it.”
