Towns Beginning To Move Away From Remote Meetings

School and select boards in the area are beginning to move away from the challenges of holding meetings remotely by video or teleconference during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past two weeks, the issue of remote meetings came up before the Barton Select Board, the Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School board and the Coventry Select Board.
Barton Ending Remote Meetings
The Barton Select Board, which struggled in the past with problems with hearing participants in critical meetings by Zoom and teleconference, decided to hold its next meeting in two weeks in person.
The board members themselves have met, wearing masks and social distancing, at the town office meeting room. But because of the small size of the room, participants all attended remotely.
That proved very challenging with the state-wide shutdown during meetings involving the now fired zoning administrator, Joyce Croteau.
The board held a rather successful remote pre-termination hearing about Croteau on May 21.
The earlier meetings were marred by an inability to hear everyone who wanted to speak, people talking over each other, delays and other problems, to the point where the chairman, Lenny Zenonos, decided to send written questions to Croteau rather than have her answer them during the meeting.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted to end the Zoom meetings and hold the next meeting in person with everyone maintaining social distancing, according to the board minutes.
If the board expects a large number of people to attend a meeting, then Zenonos said the board would move the meeting to the Barton Village’s meeting space downstairs in the Barton Memorial Building which could safely accommodate more people.
LRUEMS Discussion
At its May 18 meeting, the LRUEMS board discussed the expansion by the governor of the limits on gatherings and talked about resuming in-person meetings.
The board decided to address the issue at its June 8 remote meeting, according to the minutes.
Newport City Stays Remote
Newport City Mayor Paul Monette said he has not changed how the meetings are being held remotely.
“Until I get clear guidance I plan on continuing the remote meetings,” he said.
“I know boards are starting to meet again, but my concerns are the number of attendees and limited space in our council room. Holding meetings in the gym, all the time, is not ideal.”
The state continues to recommend remote meetings over in-person meetings, Monette said.
Once the state of emergency declared by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott ends, then Monette said he will hold the meetings in person — but still offer remote access to anyone who needs it.
Derby Continues Doing Both
The Derby Select Board has continuously held meetings in person with some people calling in to participate by teleconference.
At Monday’s meeting, the only remote participants were members of the press. Everyone else attended in person in the board’s large meeting room in the town office.
Select Board Chairman Grant Spates has said that if there were too many people attending a meeting in person, he would take the meeting outside to the parking lot.
Town Meeting Challenge
The challenge of holding a special town-wide meeting is before the Coventry Select Board.
In Coventry, voters have, by petition, forced the board to call a special meeting of the voters on the question of whether to rescind an ordinance allowing all-terrain vehicles on all town roads.
The board had 60 days to schedule that meeting.
The board opted to hold off on warning the meeting in hopes that there will be further loosening of restrictions on how many people can be in a meeting room together.
