The coronavirus pandemic has upended almost every aspect of life and while the consequences of business shutdowns are expected to be tough on town governments, nobody knows just how bad things could get and what help there may be for local officials trying to grapple with the problem.
One estimate prepared by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns suggests municipalities could see a 5% loss in revenue this fiscal year and as much as a 20% loss in revenue next fiscal year. Operating budgets at the city and town level total over $802 million across Vermont, which could translate into a $40 million shortfall in FY20 and as much as a $160 million shortfall in FY21.
That prediction was outlined in a letter sent last week from VLCT Director of Public Policy & Advocacy Karen Horn to House Appropriations Chair Kitty Toll, part of an outreach Horn has made to the Vermont House and Senate on behalf of the group’s member towns.
“As the representative for Vermont’s cities and towns, we ask you to commit resources to fill those gaps,” wrote Horn.
The consequences of revenue shortfalls, and how and when they will impact Northeast Kingdom towns will be as unique as the towns themselves. This is partly due to the fact that not every town has the same fiscal calendar, tax collection dates, and other considerations that will play into the decisions that local officials will need to make.
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said the town currently has about $600,000 in delinquent taxes, which is normal for this time of year, but town officials are projecting the town could end up with about a $160,000 shortfall on what they will eventually be able to collect.
“We can absorb that in the short term,” said Whitehead, adding that at this point St. Johnsbury is OK but there will be some tough decisions to be made over the summer as the situation comes into clearer view. Whitehead said the possibility of a 20% loss in town revenues is an educated guess, based on input from other towns around the state and projected unemployment numbers for the region.
One reason St. Johnsbury is OK, at least for now, is due in part to its fiscal year and collection practices. St. Johnsbury operates on a fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, and it collects taxes twice a year, in the middle of October and March. The delinquent taxes Whitehead spoke of were from a March 18 due date, just days into the start of Vermont’s shutdown.
Whitehead said so far town officials think they will be able to close out FY20, which ends on June 30, in pretty decent shape, but it’s the next fiscal year that is a big question mark.
The select board will need to set the tax rate by August, and so decisions will need to be made over the summer about what projects, purchases and services may need to be cut, if any.
In a typical year setting the tax rate is a pretty simple process, said Whitehead. A simplistic explanation is you take the town’s budget that was approved at town meeting, divide it by the grand list for homestead and non-homestead properties, and you have the resulting tax rates. But when faced with a potential big revenue shortfall, a select board may decide to spend less than what was approved at town meeting, which a board has the authority to do.
“It’s very early at this point,” said Whitehead of potential budget cuts. “We haven’t had any formal discussions about that yet.”
Part of what town officials may be waiting on is guidance from both the federal and state governments, in terms of potential stimulus dollars and other assistance.
That is part of what’s playing out in Lyndon, said Municipal Administrator Justin Smith.
Unlike St. Johnsbury, Lyndon’s challenges and decisions are coming on a different time frame. Lyndon’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year, from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, so the town is 4 months into its current fiscal year. What’s more, Lyndon only collects taxes once, at the beginning of November.
“We are starting to think about projects that are necessity, versus … maybe we can hold off and see what the number are looking more like,” said Smith, who is administrator for both the town of Lyndon and village of Lyndonville, two separate municipal organizations with two different budgets.
While taxes in Lyndon won’t be due until just a few weeks before the close of the fiscal year, Smith said town officials won’t have to wait that long to know what kind of impact the pandemic may have on town finances. That’s because town’s collect a variety of different fees for various services and activities. Lyndon, for instances bills for water and wastewater quarterly on a rolling basis through town, so a portion of the bills come due each month which may be an indicator of residents struggling to pay. There is also permitting fees and other money generated by the town clerk’s office that is a reflection of real estate and other business activity.
In just the last month, Smith said the town saw a 23 percent drop in production by the town’s water system because of decreased demand from the college, high school, elementary school, restaurants and more. That will have a direct impact on revenues for the town water system.
Horn’s letter from VLCT to the legislature references these other revenue streams.
“Revenue comes to cities and towns through the property tax, water and sewer payments, user and program fees, license revenues, fines, local option taxes (in fifteen towns), and special assessment districts (in a few others),” wrote Horn. “Sixty three municipalities have final property tax payments due in May or June of this year according to the Joint Fiscal Office. Early indications are that there will likely be a ten percent reduction in municipal property tax payments alone due to delinquencies in those final payments. These incomplete payments are a precursor of the property tax revenue shortfalls that cities and towns will face in FY21.”
One of those towns with property taxes coming up is Hardwick. The homepage of Hardwick’s website speaks to the potential challenges facing residents and municipalities. The first item on the site outlines Hardwick’s tax abatement process for taxpayers unable to pay their taxes. The second item on the site is a reminder that taxes are due.
”At the Select Board Meeting on April 16, 2020 the Property Tax due date of May 10, 2020 was carefully reviewed,” states the site. “At that time it was determined to hold to the due date of May 10, due mostly to the fact that the Town of Hardwick will have to pay a substantial school district bill no later than June 1, 2020.”
“I’ve had direct phone calls in the last five to seven days from people really concerned about their ability to pay their tax bill,” said Hardwick Town Manager Shaun Fielder, who noted similar calls have likely gone to the town clerk’s office, which handles the bills.
Hardwick operates under a July 1-June 30 fiscal year. But while the town is in its final fiscal quarter, the due date for the tax bills that were sent out last August isn’t until May 10. While some people pay taxes on installment or through escrow, as of a week ago Hardwick still had about $2.8 million to collect in property taxes. What’s more, said Fielder, the town is expected to submit about $2.6 million for the education fund, which is collected as part of property tax bills.
“If we aren’t whole on the collections, are we going to have to use our reserves, or borrow on the open market?” wondered Fielder about expectations of the town to submit the education fund dollars. Fielder said a careful review of town finances at the end of the third quarter showed the town was in pretty good shape, but “the COVID-19 situation was just starting to rear its ugly head” at that point.
Horn’s letter to the legislature referenced the education money. “Please note that the request embodied in this letter does not address the additional crises represented by the Education Fund, education property taxes, and cities and towns’ roles in collecting education property taxes. We are pursuing solutions to that issue in the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees,” wrote Horn.
“We’ve got to be prepared to tighten our belt,” said Fielder, but town officials will need to come to better grips with what the size of the problem may be before decisions can be made about budget cuts.
Both Fielder and Lyndon’s Smith noted that so far the two towns have kept all municipal employees on the payroll but not every town has made that decision.
In Newport City, about 12 city employees have been furloughed or seen hours reduced, said City Manager Laura Dolgin.
“There are lots of unknowns,” said Dolgin, who noted city expenses are running very tight and in March recreation revenues were down $30,000 and she expects the same for April.
“We are tabulating our COVID-19 expenses hoping we will be eligible for some kind of relief,” said Dolgin, adding “Ironically, our tax collection is on target for this time of year as compared to last year and the year before. We did move our tax sale back for a couple of months to give those taxpayers more time to pay.”
Smith noted Lyndon also delayed a couple tax sales, and Fielder said Hardwick frequently works with taxpayers to come up with a payment plan if they fall behind.
In Newport City, Dolgin said a she thinks a 5-10% shortfall would be realistic, but “that is just a guess at this point.”
“My goal is to not spend and try to stay within the anticipated expenditures.” she said. “Fingers crossed we have no additional unexpected big events this year.”
