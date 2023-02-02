Towns Issue Weather Alert Safety Plan Ahead Of Plunging Temps, Wind

LITTLETON — Ahead of plunging temperatures and wind chills expected to reach 50 degrees below zero beginning Friday morning, the town has issued a weather alert safety plan involving warming shelters as well as a telephone number for additional resources for residents at risk.
The North Country region is looking at dangerous sub-zero temperatures for about a 48-hour period, from early morning Friday to Sunday morning.
“It’s going to be really cold,” Littleton Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Chad Miller said Thursday afternoon. “Frostbite can occur within minutes.”
As part of the safety alert plan, the Littleton Area Senior Center and the Littleton Public Library will be open on Friday and Saturday.
Currently, neither is expected to be open on Sunday, but Miller met with senior center staff who informed him that the senior center can open as a daytime warning station on Sunday if needed and, in terms of staffing, the town is on standby, Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason told selectmen in an email.
“We would staff that if that’s the case,” said Miller. “If we’re getting those types of requests, we’ll put it out on our social media and update with our emergency operations center in Concord on 2-1-1.”
Town welfare administrator Ceil Stubbings will be on call about putting people up in motels for Friday and Saturday night, when people can be brought to Eastgate and Maple Leaf motels.
“Our welfare office will be on standby to handle any additional requests for services,” said Gleason.
The fire department is also on standby if there is a need to open an overnight shelter in the event that there is a large amount of people, such as at an apartment building, becoming impacted from a heating outage.
Littleton Fire Rescue will also provide the fire station telephone number as a resource for anyone who is seeking a warm spot, said Gleason.
Miller said the number to call for those seeking information and resources is 2-1-1, which will provide the general public with information about warming shelters.
“Whatever community people are in, in New Hampshire they can call 2-1-1 to get the latest list of either warming shelters or emergency shelters,” he said.
LFR will also provide messages on its social media platforms.
Since he’s been in the fire service, Miller said he’s never coordinated a warming shelter.
“It just seems like people here are pretty hardy and they find a way,” he said.
But with high heating oil and electric utility prices, many people are struggling, and a failure in any heating system would make for a dangerous situation, he said.
“And we still do have a homeless population here in Littleton that may need some help, so we are just standing by,” said Miller. “Hopefully, we won’t be needed and people are able to stay warm.”
He advised that residents be safety-minded when using heating devices.
“We don’t recommend using non-heating devices to provide heat, like stoves or those types of things,” said Miller. “If you’re using space heaters, make sure you’re using them safely and correctly to prevent a fire hazard. Use caution with those types of heating devices and try to stay warm.”
ST. JOHNSBURY
Due to the extreme cold temperatures, town officials are advising water users with a history or concerns of freezing pipes to let a faucet drip to help prevent frozen service lines.
“Although these steps will help prevent freezing water lines, they do not guarantee against frozen water service. Water services and plumbing are the responsibility of the property owner and not the town of St. Johnsbury,” stated a press release from the St. Johnsbury Police Department. “It is the property owner’s responsibility to properly heat and insulate areas with plumbing and to ensure that service lines are buried to proper depth to avoid freezing.”
The Police Department also recommends these steps as the arctic air moves in:
*Maintain proper heat levels within all spaces with plumbing including utility rooms and basements.
*Check for drafts within the basement, especially where the service lines enter the building.
*Open cabinet doors with plumbing along exterior walls to allow ambient room temperatures to keep plumbing from freezing.
*Allow one faucet in the building to drip to prevent freezing of the service main.
Only a small amount of water flow is necessary to help prevent services from freezing. The water should be turned down to the point where it is continuous drops and not a smooth stream. To test for running the correct amount of water, it should take approximately one minute 30 seconds to fill a one-cup measuring cup.
If shelter is needed, the police advise to contact 211.
