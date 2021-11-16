Towns Lands Future Highway Garage Site For $258,000

BURKE — Details of a real estate deal that will one day lead to a new highway garage show a purchase price of $258,000.
The town bought 10 acres of property from Gerard Gingue and Eric Demers. It’s a prime location, officials say, on which to build a new highway garage.
“This eventually puts us in a much better position than what we are currently in,” said Town and Zoning Administrator Mike Harris. “It will serve the town quite well for years to come and do it an environmentally friendly way.”
The town’s current garage site is off School Street in the village of West Burke. It’s off a town highway, in a residential area, near the West Branch of the Passumpsic River. The current garage, which is decades old, is deficient in multiple ways, including air quality, heating, insulation and size.
It was a months-long effort to finalize the purchase and sales agreement and acquire the Gingue and Demers property.
Harris said Road Foreman Dave Kaufman and crew are pleased to see movement toward a new home for the highway department. The crew said in September that it felt like town officials weren’t moving fast enough with buying the land.
Harris said the time was used for selectmen to fully consider the move.
“It’s a long process to go through by design because you have to make sure you are making the best decisions you can for the town,” said Harris.
Prior to the sale, Gingue and Demers owned 48 acres. In the most recent tax bill, the town collected nearly $2,200 in property taxes. The property was assessed at $93,000.
Harris responded to the fact that the town bought 10 acres of land at more than two and a half times the assessed value of the full 48 acres.
“That’s just how land prices have gone in recent years,” he said.
One of several benefits to the new site, officials say, is a ready source of gravel. Harris said there is at least two years worth of gravel on-site for the town to use. It costs about $80,000 a year for the town to purchase gravel for its road needs, he said.
“That alone certainly made it worthwhile to investigate,” said Harris.
Other benefits include on-site electricity and a well. It’s also far from residences and it’s accessed from a state highway, which means less wear and tear on town highway roads from large, heavy delivery trucks getting to the town highway garage.
The town intends to create a new, wider access road to the site further south from the current driveway. It will provide better visibility for trucks exiting onto Route 5.
Paying for the property will be covered by funds in a town garage savings account, the sale of town property in East Burke, and the future sale of a building and lot currently tied to the existing town garage property.
Officials will work together to identify ideal locations on the new property for the garage, and the sand and salt shed. Once a vision for the space is determined, the town will seek out an architect to create the design. Harris there’s not a timetable at this point for when a new garage would be built.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.