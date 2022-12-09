In select board meetings earlier this week in Burke and Kirby, officials gave approval for access on town roads for a bike ride to be held in May in memory of Moriah “Mo” Wilson.

Wilson, a resident of Burke, a Burke Mountain Academy graduate and an elite cyclist, was killed on May 11 just a few days before her 26th birthday in Austin, Texas. She had traveled there to compete in the 150-mile Gravel Locos race.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments