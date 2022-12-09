In select board meetings earlier this week in Burke and Kirby, officials gave approval for access on town roads for a bike ride to be held in May in memory of Moriah “Mo” Wilson.
Wilson, a resident of Burke, a Burke Mountain Academy graduate and an elite cyclist, was killed on May 11 just a few days before her 26th birthday in Austin, Texas. She had traveled there to compete in the 150-mile Gravel Locos race.
The ride in her memory is scheduled for May 13, 2023, to coincide with the one-year anniversary of her death.
Attending the Burke Select Board meeting in West Burke on Monday to speak on behalf of the request were Moriah’s mother, Karen, and Moriah’s brother, Matt. At the same time in Kirby, Moriah’s father, Eric, was seeking permission to access roads in that town for the memorial bike ride route.
“Our daughter Moriah was killed in May,” he said. “She was an aspiring and a very accomplished bike rider, and we would love to do a memorial bike ride in her honor and to raise money.”
Wilson said the event will include both a 25-mile and 50-mile ride and would begin at 10 a.m. It will traverse a handful of roads in Burke, go past the Burke Mountain Academy which Moriah attended, and then come into Kirby after the Burke route before heading to the Wildflower Inn where a gathering will be hosted. The riders will pass the cemetery where Moriah was laid to rest in the spring during the route in Kirby.
Ahead of the Burke meeting, Matt Wilson sent a letter to the town that provided some details about the event. The ride will seek registrants whose entrance fees will go in Moriah’s memory to support Kingdom Kids.
Kingdom Kids is a local organization that provides children with opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreation. The foundation funds scholarships for children to ski (downhill and cross country), snowboard and mountain bike.
Eric Wilson told the Kirby board that the ride should bring in between $8,000 to $10,000.
Matt provided information for the two routes planned for the Moriah Wilson Memorial Bike Ride.
“The riders will be spread out on the roads and we plan on having volunteers located at the busiest crossings - like where Darling Hill Road crosses Burke Hollow Road, where White school meets Route 114, and a few places where the riders will be crossing Mountain Road,” Matt wrote in an email to the town of Burke.
It’s not a race; it’s a ride, the Wilsons said. The number of participants will be capped at 250. Matt’s email notes that 200 people will ride the two gravel routes with a maximum of 50 people on Kingdom Trails.
Matt provided links to the two expected routes for the ride. One, called the Mo 25, includes several roads in Burke, including Darling Hill Road, Burke Hollow Road, Burke Green Road, White School Road, Route 114, Pinkham Road, Mountain Road, Alpine Lane, McHarg Farm Road and High Meadows.
The other route, called the Mo 50, includes some of the same roads but extends much further out and includes long stretches of other roads like Kirby Mountain Road, Victory Hill Road and River Road.
Kirby Select Board Chair Keith Isham said he supported the memorial ride, but the roads aren’t always ready by mid-May.
“I have no problem with doing this fundraiser for your daughter’s charity, but you may just want to have an alternate route just in case,” he said. “I hate to send people up over there and have to send an ambulance in after three or four people, that’s the whole thing. I think you would know by April 25th if the road was capable to travel over … If the road is okay, fine, but we’ve run into this problem before, depending on the winter and what the mud season brings us and the thaw.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.