EAST HAVEN — Townspeople met Monday night to discuss whether marijuana sales should happen in their town.
Today voters will decide the issue by Australian ballot, and last night’s meeting in the Community Building was an opportunity to learn more about the issue to help them make up their minds.
On the ballot before voters will be the question, “Shall the voters approve the Sale of Cannabis in the Town of East Haven?” Voting will be in the Community Building, and the polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The allowance or not of the sale of cannabis products in a Vermont town must be decided by a townwide vote. Multiple towns in the Northeast Kingdom have said yes, and some have not; this is the first time the question has come to East Haven.
It’s a topic in town now because someone wants to open up marijuana sales there. His name is Luke O’Neill. He’s the co-owner of Simpson Brook Farm LLC in Waterford. The farm is a cannabis plant grower licensed by the state’s cannabis control board to grow up to 312 plants. Simpson Brook Farm is embarking on its second year of cultivation and supplies a dozen retailers throughout the state, including Northeast Kannabis in downtown St. Johnsbury.
O’Neill missed the deadline to make the cannabis question part of the East Haven Town Meeting decisions in March but was able to request a special vote by circulating a petition in town; it required 5 percent of the town’s 216 registered voters or 11 signatures. He got 14.
He has a specific location in mind for the marijuana dispensary. It’s the church building at the Dirt Church Brewery at 1771 Rt. 114. O’Neill has already spoken to brewery owners Bruce Lindsay and Anna Cronin, and they are receptive to the possibility if the town vote is favorable.
Fewer than 20 people attended the informational meeting on Monday, and that had some in attendance concerned that not enough people knew about the issue of retail sale of cannabis in the town.
Select Board Chair Kirwin Flanders, who moderated the open discussion Monday evening, said the topic had been the subject at multiple select board meetings and the board has no control over whether people are making themselves aware of the issues.
O’Neill took a seat at the table with Flanders, who was the only select board member in attendance. He answered a range of questions about the business he proposes including concerns about security and safety.
Resident Kathleen Iselin brought several packets containing information from Americans Against Legalizing Marijuana and encouraged people at the meeting to take a packet and consider the information.
“I think everybody out to weigh the pros and cons,” she said. “I think that if anybody were to look at the dangers they wouldn’t want to do it.”
She said she feared a yes vote to cannabis sales in town could lead East Haven as a marijuana “mecca.”
O’Neill’s response to the fear about the safety is that the legalization of marijuana in Vermont has brought about significant safeguards that make the product much safer than the former “black market” acquisition.
“Now you’re getting a known quantity; you’re getting a known potency,” he said. “Bringing it out of the black market is only going to make it safer.”
Alleson Hamelin voiced concerns about security. She said it was difficult to get police presence in the middle of the night.
O’Neill responded with some information about strict security measures that are mandated and serve as a deterrent; people know about the extra camera requirements. He also said there would be little cash on the premises because payments by card are encouraged. In addition, he said, there would be little product kept at the store overnight.
Multiple people expressed a concern that retail cannabis sales in East Haven are not a direction they’d like to see their town go.
One man said voting no is saying no to an opportunity for increased business activity in town.
After the meeting, O’Neill said he was “cautiously optimistic” that voters would approve of retail sales in East Haven. He said at the previous select board meetings he’s attended, the room felt more 50-50; on Monday, he said, he felt like there was more opposition.
“But you can’t really say for sure because some people don’t say anything,” he said.
Lindsay fielded one of the questions from an audience member concerned about limited parking at the business location. He said new parking has already been created on-site.
