Townspeople Gathering To Address Access To The Wheelock Town Hall

The Wheelock Town Hall Accessibility Project Committee invites the community to a public meeting on Monday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Wheelock Town Hall to discuss plans to make the Town Hall accessible.
The meeting will be held in a tent set up outside the Town Hall because of Covid precautions.
The effort to make the building accessible has been a topic for years. In June 2020 the U.S. Department of Justice set up an agreement and timeline for the town to come into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The purpose of the meeting is to share architectural concepts and ideas from community members about how to address the town’s responsibility to make government functions accessible.
The committee, appointed by the Wheelock Select Board in January, has been working with a consultant team. The first half of the meeting on Monday will consist of presentations by the consultants. Two options are up for consideration: “make it better” and “new building.”
During the second half, communty input will be sought. Kingdom Access TV (KATV) will record the meeting including the digital presentation, and plans to upload a video of it a few days later to their YouTube Channel.
Opportunities for comments after the meeting will be welcomed until Oct. 17, at the project website at http://placesense.com/wheelock/or at comment boxes placed at Town Hall.
