A tractor-trailer crash at the intersection of Mount Pisgah and Lackey Hill roads in St. Johnsbury completely blocked the roads for approximately 1.5 hours, police said. According to a report, 38-year-old Tariq Elshabba of Paterson, N.J. lost control of his vehicle on a patch of ice and slid into a lawn.
B&B Towing responded to the scene to remove the vehicle.
