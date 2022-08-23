Thunderstorms likely. High 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
St. Johnsbury Firefighters move around a burning tractor-trailer unit on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning, Aug. 23, 2022, to get in position to extinguish the flames. The driver of the TT unit safely got himself out of the cab before it was engulfed. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Broken guardrail pieces are scattered on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning, Aug. 23, 2022, after a tractor-trailer truck crashed and caught fire as it crossed over Mt. Vernon Street. A St. Johnsbury police officer can be seen on Mt. Vernon Street checking for crash debris that may have fallen. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — A tractor-trailer unit crashed and burned on Interstate 91 early Tuesday.
The roadway was covered by broken pieces of steel guardrail as the TT unit struck the guardrail near the bridge over Mt. Vernon Street. Posts and beams from the bridge were severed, but the TT unit stayed on the interstate coming to rest in the median.
St. Johnsbury firefighters were alerted about the crash at about 3:15 a.m. Initially, it was mistakenly communicated that the unit had crashed onto Mt. Vernon Street, which would have been the second time a TT unit left the northbound lane of I91 and landed on the street below in recent months.
Firefighters found the TT unit burning in the interstate median. Flames were in the engine compartment, cab and trailer. Capt. Phil Hawthorne and firefighter Brenden Greaves extinguished the blaze shortly after their arrival.
The driver of the unit got himself out of the cab. Another TT unit that was traveling with the one that crashed stopped when the emergency occurred.
“I just looked in my mirror as I passed him and just saw a big ball of flame,” said Mike Frith, of Augusta, Maine. “I jumped on the brakes to stop so I could go back and get him out of his truck, but he was already out.”
The driver was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The TT unit was hauling grocery store items on its way to Barre. The crash occurred between exits 20 and 21.
The northbound lane of the interstate was shut down for about an hour while the fire was battled and the roadway was cleared for safe passage.
Vermont State Police investigated the crash. Details of their investigation have not yet been released.
