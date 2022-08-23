ST. JOHNSBURY — A tractor-trailer unit crashed and burned on Interstate 91 early Tuesday.

The roadway was covered by broken pieces of steel guardrail as the TT unit struck the guardrail near the bridge over Mt. Vernon Street. Posts and beams from the bridge were severed, but the TT unit stayed on the interstate coming to rest in the median.

