A tractor-trailer truck rolled over on I-91 on Jan. 16 after losing control on the ice in Weathersfield.

Robert E. Furber, a 62-year-old Lisbon, N.H. resident, was driving southbound when his vehicle crashed through the median and traveled across both lanes of northbound traffic. Furber’s vehicle rolled multiple times into a wooded field off the northbound lane. He was hauling loaded tandem axle trailers which were also totaled in the accident.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments