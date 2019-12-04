Two tractor-trailer units collided on US Route 2 in St. Johnsbury Nov. 2. No injuries resulted, but one of the vehicles sustained moderate front-end damage.
According to Vermont State Police, Ralph Edson, 38, of Ryegate stopped short coming over a hill around 2:30 p.m. for a passenger vehicle making a turn into a driveway. Victory Leary, 64, of Brunswick, Calif. was reportedly traveling close behind, leaving too little time for him to stop and avoid a collision.
