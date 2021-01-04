The northbound interstate off-ramp in Orleans was closed for several hours on Monday for the removal of a tractor-trailer unit that had toppled onto its driver’s ride.

Nicolas Paris-Goble, 38, of Vernal, Utah, was driving the 2019 Freightliner Cascadia TT unit, hauling a load of oranges early on Monday when he lost control while taking the exit from I-91. State Trooper David Upson reported that Paris-Goble took the exit at a high rate of speed.

