ST. JOHNSBURY — Firefighters worked for 90 minutes on Thursday morning to free a Lyndonville man trapped in a tractor-trailer unit that crashed into the ledge on Mt. Vernon Street after veering off Interstate 91.
Richard Fournier, 60, was conscious as emergency crews used power saws and hydraulic cutting tools to open up the cab of the truck in order to free Fournier whose lower body was pinned in the wreckage. CALEX personnel, led by Director Michael Wright, worked to comfort and stabilize Fournier throughout the extrication process.
His injuries were not considered life-threatening, but Vermont State Trooper Chad Weikel did report they were serious.
Owned by St. Onge Transport, of Derby, the tractor-trailer unit was hauling wood chips when it left the northbound lane of I-91, traveled about 500 feet through the grass median before plunging down an embankment onto Mt. Vernon Street 30 feet below the I-91 overpass bridges. Trooper Weikel did not state why the truck left the road, noting that the investigation will continue.
The tractor smashed into the ledge and the trailer tipped to its side spilling chips onto Mt. Vernon Street. The unit stretched across the entire roadway, spanning the distance between embankments, requiring a steep hill-climb in order to cross from one side of the vehicle to the other.
St. Johnsbury Fire Department trucks responded from two directions, Mt. Vernon to the east of the crash and Crow Hill Road on the west. Assisting at the scene were Lyndonville Firefighters who arrived via Crow Hill Road and Littleton Firefighters who came up Mt. Vernon. St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed said he directed the Littleton crew to arrive from that direction so they were closest to the town; Littleton was tasked with station coverage in case another emergency happened while St. Johnsbury Firefighters were at the crash.
The emergency was reported at 6:25 a.m. and St. Johnsbury firefighters Troy Darby and Richard Kahan arrived minutes later. It was reported in the emergency call that the driver was trapped and there was a fire near a fuel tank. By the time firefighters arrived and got a water line stretched a bystander had used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.
Darby said when he and Kahan arrived the trailer hadn’t completely fallen to its side. Soon after their arrival, it did drop all the way down.
Another small fire sparked during the extrication effort beneath where Wright was positioned near Fournier. “I could feel a little heat and smell a little smoke,” he said. Darby was nearby and called for the hose, quickly extinguishing what Wright said was an electrical fire.
The CALEX crew on scene monitored Fournier’s vital signs throughout the extrication process and communicated with Fournier about what firefighters were doing around him to get him out. The nose of the cab was pointed down and firefighters worked their way into the cab from the back.
Some of the work put painful pressure on Fournier, and CALEX communicated to firefighters to reposition their efforts to limit the discomfort, Wright said. He said there were multiple pinch points from the waist down.
Because Fournier’s vital signs remained strong, there was no need to rush the pace of the extrication, said Wright. “The key was to not cause anymore trauma or pain and get him out of there as quickly as we could,” he said.
Fournier was wearing a seat belt and remained in the driver’s position despite the impact of the crash. Wright said most of the tractor-trailer crashes with entrapment that he’s responded to haven’t been life-threatening, but getting the drivers out can be labor-intensive. He remembers one effort that took close to six hours.
“There’s lots of room in there (the tractor cabs) normally, but when they fold up in an accident all that hard steal closes in around them,” said Wright.
Once the truck was sufficiently cut apart to free Fournier, he was placed on a spine board and taken by firefighters to the road where CALEX assessed his condition further. Getting to the ambulance was the next challenge. It was decided that the best path for getting Fournier medical attention quickly was to carry him up the embankment to an ambulance parked on the shoulder of the southbound lane of Interstate 91. That meant clearing the path, which involved chain saws and metal grinders to remove fence posts and portions of chain link fence.
A rope was tied to the board on which Fournier was placed and multiple firefighters and CALEX workers carried him up the steep embankment. Once in the ambulance, Fournier was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Access to the road was blocked for much of the day. Lyndon Trucking was tasked with removing the wreck and cleaning up the wood chips. Dennis Bouffard, the owner of Lyndon Trucking, was on the scene during the extrication process assessing the situation. He said he was also there on behalf of his friend, Dan St. Onge, owner of St. Onge Transport and the 2019 Western Star truck that crashed.
Chief Reed said he’s pleased with the job his firefighters did on the extrication and grateful for the assistance from neighboring departments.
The location where the tractor-trailer crashed was in almost the exact spot where another vehicle crashed two years ago. In both instances, the vehicles were traveling north on the interstate and left the road crossing into the median. Unlike the tractor-trailer, the Honda Ridgeline that crashed there on June 25, 2020, made it all the way across the median to the southbound lane where it hit the guardrail before careening off the interstate bridge and landing on the road 30 feet below.
The driver of the Honda and his passenger climbed out of the vehicle, suffering minor injuries.
Trooper Weikel said the investigation into the crash on Thursday is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact him at the barracks in St. Johnsbury by calling 802-748-3111.
