A tractor-trailer crashed into an Interstate 91 guard rail in St. Johnsbury Wednesday morning when the driver lost sight of the road due to foggy conditions.
The 2020 Freightliner CA125 with trailer came to rest off the northbound lane of the interstate after striking the guardrail about 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Trooper Jason Haley reported only minor damage was done to the front end of the Freightliner.
The driver, Edger Quiles, 40, of Lawrence, Mass., was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt.
According to Trooper Haley, Quiles was traveling north in a dense fog and lost sight of the roadway.
The tractor-trailer was returned to the roadway with assistance from Lyndon Truck Center.
