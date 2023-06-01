Trade School Alumnus Swinging By Reunion With Custom-Built Red Sox Trike

Robert Kidder, St. Johnsbury Trade School Class of 1959, stands with the Red Sox trike he built, combining a motorcycle and a Volkswagen Beetle. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Trade School alumni are gathering for a reunion today, and one of them is bringing his custom-built Red Sox trike.

Robert Kidder, Class of 1959, will display his half Volkswagen Beetle-half motorcycle creation outside the Elks Club today as part of the celebration of the school and its students. The school building is now part of the St. Johnsbury School, which educates students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments