Trade School Alumnus Swinging By Reunion With Custom-Built Red Sox Trike

ST. JOHNSBURY — Trade School alumni are gathering for a reunion today, and one of them is bringing his custom-built Red Sox trike.
Robert Kidder, Class of 1959, will display his half Volkswagen Beetle-half motorcycle creation outside the Elks Club today as part of the celebration of the school and its students. The school building is now part of the St. Johnsbury School, which educates students from pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.
Kidder’s trike, known online as Bob’s Trike (www.bobstrike.com), is called by its owner a “baseball on wheels.” The body color is white with paint job details that include the look of red baseball stitching, the Red Sox logo and the words “Bottom of the 9th.” It has images of Red Sox players on it, and the bench seat is the same color of green as the Green Monster at Fenway Park.
“Even as a Yankee fan, I’m pushing for this display (at the reunion),” said Andy Dussault, a Trade School alumnus (Class of 1957) and one of the organizers of the annual reunions.
Kidder’s trike was built by Todd Goodness, of East Concord, who is expected to be at the reunion today. Goodness combined a 1971 Honda motorcycle with a 1973 Beetle that had been sitting unused in Kidder’s yard.
Kidder did the woodwork for the floor and the bench seat frame. Ron Costa of Jefferson, N.H., handled the detailing.
It cost $64,000.
“He (Kidder) told me ‘it cost a lot of money, but I don’t care,’” said Dussault.
Dussault remembers Kidder coming to the Trade School as a boarding student from Stark, N.H. and remembers that Kidder was a good pitcher for the Trade School Tigers. Kidder, along with Wally Walker, Dick Hall, Don Easter and Dick Greenwood, were listed in a Caledonian-Record sports story in April 1956 as “pitching hopefuls.”
He never lost his passion for baseball. He participated at Red Sox fantasy baseball camp for eight years. One year, his team played another fantasy team at Fenway Park, and Kidder was one of the pitchers during the game.
Kidder recounts that moment on his Bob’s Trike website. “Halfway through my (warm-up) tosses, the announcer says, booming through the speakers, ‘Now pitching… Bob Kidder!’ I never thought I would hear my name so loud and clear at such a beautiful ball park. I’ve heard it time and time again ‘in my mind’, and over the years I still can’t tell this story with a dry eye.”
He took the trike to a Florida fantasy baseball camp where it caught the eyes of Rico Petrocelli (Red Sox third baseman and shortstop from 1963 to 1976) and Jim Palmer, pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles from 1965 to 1984. They autographed baseballs that became part of the trike.
In addition to the trike, people attending the reunion will see some of Kidder’s baseball memorabilia, which Dussault said includes more than 200 baseball gloves with one of them dating back to 1890.
Kidder’s life story is one of overcoming adversity. In a story published in The Caledonian-Record last August that centered around Kidder’s decision to see 80 acres of his land in Stark, N.H. preserved through a conservation easement, that he struggled as a student and didn’t learn to read until age 51.
As a boy Kidder was sent to live with his grandparents where he learned to appreciate the outdoors and to be a diligent worker. It was his grandmother who decided that trade school in St. Johnsbury was the best fit for her grandson.
“While she loosely understood that Bob had a learning disability, there were few resources to help him,” the story by Jeremy J. Fowler, a Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in New Hampshire, notes. “She realized that Bob needed to become a person that makes a living with his hands and talent - high school was not an option. At sixteen, he found himself a young man on his own, living in a boarding home during the week to attend trade school and learn skills that brought focus to his talents and head home on the weekends.”
Reunion activities today include the annual business meeting at 10 a.m. After that Ken Goss, for KATV, who is the son of Trade School alumnus Phil Goss, is planning to interview members of the school’s alumni to compile into a video.
A social hour is planned from 11 a.m. to noon, which will be followed by a luncheon.
Dussault said attendance this year was looking to be stronger than last with about 65 already pre-paid for the luncheon. Others not pre-paid are welcome to attend and pay “at the door.”
