ST. JOHNSBURY — A historical marker denoting the location of the former St. Johnsbury Trade School is 25 years old this year, and school alumni gathering on Saturday for a reunion will be happy to know the marker just returned from getting a face-lift.
The trade school, which was located in a building on Western Avenue now used as part of the St. Johnsbury School, ceased educating people in 1970 after 52 years of operation. An annual reunion brings alumni together. The event this year is on Saturday at the Elks Home.
When the trade school alums gather they’ll have two years of life to catch up on as the pandemic prevented last year’s reunion.
They’ll also be the beneficiaries of some good timing as the marker along Western Avenue that commemorates their school’s place in St. Johnsbury history just returned to its post on Wednesday.
Trade School Alumni Association members met at the marker on Thursday. St. Johnsbury resident Andy Dussault, trade school Class of 1957, said the sign was showing its age and needed some refreshing. He said he is happy with the work done on it.
Its return is a welcome sight and the resolution of the marker’s somewhat mysterious disappearance last fall.
It was the Alumni Association that raised the money and had the marker created and installed in April 1996, but no member of the association knew why the sign was gone last October.
Dussault reached out to St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca who replied with an email on Oct. 14, 2020, that noted mystery solved. “We did some investigating and found out that the State of Vermont took the sign down and is having it restored,” wrote Ricca.
Two days later Dussault got some additional specifics from Jenni Lavoie who administers the Roadside Historic Marker program for the state.
“The legislature recently provided us with additional funding to rehabilitate older markers, and we aim to repaint a handful each year,” she stated in an email on Oct. 16. “Within the past two years, we had the Fairbanks Scale marker just down the road repainted, and the Trade School marker was also on our list.”
The fact that the state had funding for marker restoration was new and welcome information for Dussault and the alumni association.
“I’m sure that all Trade School graduates and Trade School supporters, will be very happy to learn that the state maintains the historical plaques,” Dussault wrote in an email to Lavoie. “As the Plaque Committee Chairman, during the mid ‘90s, I am very happy to learn of this practice.”
Dussault said the marker serves to remind current and future generations of the important role the school played in educating five decades worth of students.
The marker notes: “St. Johnsbury Trade School
“Vermont’s first and for many years only four year vocational school opened on Western Avenue on September 3, 1918. Needing skilled workers during World War I, Fairbanks Morse & Co. started an all-day cooperative school where young men could learn a skilled trade, earn money and obtain a high-school education. The original building, known as the Casino, was partially remodeled in 1919 and completely remodeled in 1927. The first out-of-town students arrived for vocational training in 1927. The “new” Trade School Building, built in 1942 on the site of Sir Thaddeus Fairbanks’ estate, is currently the St. Johnsbury Middle School.”
The sign further notes the names and years of the school’s principals. The first one, serving between 1918 and 1923, was Stanley Steward. The school’s final principal, serving until the school’s final year in 1970, was Lewis Streeter. He was the school’s longest-serving principal, beginning his tenure in 1946.
A story in The Caledonian-Record in September 1919 noted the early stages of the school. At the time it was called the St. Johnsbury Vocational School. The story notes, “Graduates from this school not only obtain a practical High School education and become skilled workmen, but actually receive pay for the time they work in the factory. The first year the rate is 12 cents an hour, the second year is 16 cents, the third year 20 cents, and the fourth year is 24 cents.”
In the 52 years of operation the largest classes at the school were in the years 1968 and 1969. In both classes there were 51 graduates.
Many alumni will gather on Saturday. Dussault said he is hopeful Cleveland Minor will make it. Minor graduated from the school in 1944. He would be the oldest trade school graduate in attendance.
After Minor, the oldest class expected to be represented is 1950 with graduates Phil Goss and Archie Prevost.
The plan for Saturday’s reunion at the Elks Home on Western Avenue is a business meeting at 10 a.m. followed by a social hour and then a luncheon at noon. The guest speaker will be Leslie Gensburg, the last English teacher to serve the school. Another teacher, John Nelson, a long-time drafting instructor at the Trade School and St. Johnsbury Academy, will travel from Rhode Island to join the reunion activities.
Reservations are still able to be made through the St. Johnsbury Academy Alumni Office or on Saturday at the Elks Home.
