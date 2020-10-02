The Caledonia Country State’s Attorney’s Office has brought in a traffic specialist to help prosecute a Kirby man accused in connection with a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a local motorcyclist.

David Rath, 41, of Kirby, is accused of driving his Subaru Forester into a group of three oncoming motorcycles on Red Village Road in Lyndon on Aug. 26. The lead biker — Philip Barrett, 43, of East Burke — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two motorcyclists riding with Barrett suffered injuries in the crash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments