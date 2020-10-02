Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
With his left arm in a sling, Christopher Jenkins, of St. Johnsbury, leaves the courtroom in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after watching an arraignment for David Rath, of Kirby, who is accused of negligent driving that led to the death of Philip Barrett and injured Jenkins. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Motorcyles are parked in front of the Caledonia Courty Couthouse on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, as riders gathered outside the courthouse in a show of support for justice in the death of friend and fellow motorcyclist Philip Barrett. It was arraignment day for David Rath, of Kirby, whose is blamed for negligent driving that led to Barrett's death last month. Rath pleaded not guilty. (Photo by Dana Gray)
David Rath, 41, of Kirby, right, talks to his attorney, David Sleigh, after Rath's arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Rath, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of negligent driving that led to the death of Philip Barrett. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The scene of the crash on Red Village Road in Lyndon that took the life of East Burke motorcyclist Philip Barrett in August. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
The Caledonia Country State’s Attorney’s Office has brought in a traffic specialist to help prosecute a Kirby man accused in connection with a fatal crash that resulted in the death of a local motorcyclist.
David Rath, 41, of Kirby, is accused of driving his Subaru Forester into a group of three oncoming motorcycles on Red Village Road in Lyndon on Aug. 26. The lead biker — Philip Barrett, 43, of East Burke — was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two motorcyclists riding with Barrett suffered injuries in the crash.
