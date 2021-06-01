Four people were recently arrested as a result of an April 27 motor vehicle violation on Hastings Hill. The vehicle was stopped around 1:17 a.m. on Summer Street.
Police say the vehicle was operated by Jack Granger, 31, of Concord, in violation of a 24-hour curfew restricting him to an address in Concord, as well as while under criminal suspension due to DUI.
Police said Granger was found to be in possession of a suspected depressant/stimulant or narcotic substance, which was seized. The vehicle was seized pending application for a search warrant. Granger was later released on a citation to answer the charges on Aug. 23 in Caledonia Superior Court.
A search warrant was later granted and the vehicle was searched, with the assistance of Vermont State Police. A bag containing suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine and buprenorphine was allegedly located beneath one of the seats.
Ryan Farnham, 29, of Eden, Vt., and Kyra LG Carey, 21, of St. Johnsbury, were located, arrested and later released on citations for the violations of possession of a depressant/stimulant/narcotic, driving while under criminal suspension due to DUI, violation of conditions of release x3, possession of cocaine, and possession of a depressant/stimulant/narcotic, Fentanyl. They will answer the charges Sept. 20 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
Also as a result of this investigation, Albert Vieira, 27, of Lyndon, was located and cited for violation of conditions of release. He will answer the citation Aug. 9 in Caledonia County Superior Court.
