Traffic Stop Turns To Arrest In Newport

Dwayne Calloway, a 54-year-old Newport man, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear and driving on a criminally suspended license, police said.
Vermont State Police reported Calloway was stopped on Hinman Street in Newport Sept. 17 and subsequently arrested on an active warrant. Police said it was also learned he had been driving on a criminally suspended license.
