LITTLETON — Quick action saved lives and property late Thursday.
Just before midnight, Littleton Fire was dispatched to a structure fire at 157 Pleasant St., and first-arriving crews found flames and smoke coming from the second story of the two-story residence.
Littleton Police evacuated the building, and Littleton Fire immediately began interior operations, concentrating their efforts on two fully involved rooms.
“The fire was well advanced, self-venting out several windows before a passer-by reported the fire. We are fortunate the occupants made it out as there were no working smoke detectors and they were unaware of the fire.” Fire Chief Chad Miller said.
In particular, Miller credited Lt. Vanja Antunovic’s quick actions in knocking down the fire and containing the damage to a handful of rooms.
Littleton Fire was assisted by mutual aid departments from Bethlehem, Lisbon, St. Johnsbury, and Sugar Hill. Whitefield and Franconia provided station coverage. Littleton Water and Light secured the utilities.
“We are fortunate to work with some many great partner agencies,” Chief Miller said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.