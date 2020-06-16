Tragic Tales: Rail Trail Stories Vandalized

ST. JOHNSBURY — An unfortunate storyline developed soon after the placement of Rail Tales on the Rail Trail.
Children’s librarians Becky Hatfield, from St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, and Abby Johnson, from Cobleigh Library, took to the St. Johnsbury trailhead of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail on Friday morning to place 17 story signs along the trail. Called ‘Rail Tales on the Rail Trail,’ the program features children’s stories posted page-by-page along the Rail Trail. On one side are pages of the children’s story Red Riding Hood by James Marshall and on the other side are pages from Chicken Little by Steven Kellogg.
It was a beautiful sunny day on Friday and there were several people on the trail, including at least one person who decided to damage the signs. By the afternoon, multiple metal stands on which the laminated story pages were attached had been bent down. The stands were all bent in the same direction, suggesting that perhaps someone rode a bike in a westerly direction over them. Some signs were bent so low that only one story side was visible, which meant readers could get the whole story of Red Riding Hood, but only part of the Chicken Little story.
Johnson was surprised to learn of the sign problem on Monday. She said signs placed by the libraries along the trail last summer that noted information about space were left alone.
“Usually communities are happy to see it and they’re respectful of it,” she said.
Johnson went to the trail on Monday evening and put the signs back into position. She needed to replace two of the metal stands because they were too damaged to use. She also spaced the signs a little further apart to give more room for grass cutting.
Hatfield went to the trail on Tuesday morning and all of the signs re-installed by Johnson were still in place and in tact.
Cobleigh Library in Lyndonville and the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum are providing the opportunity as part of their summer reading programs, which feature this year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story.”
Hatfield said there will be at least four stories placed trailside this summer. Red Riding Hood and Chicken Little are the first two. Red Riding Hood is presented from beginning to end for families and individuals walking west from the trailhead; Chicken Little is featured on the return walk to the trailhead parking lot.
Hatfield said she will make weekly trips to the trail tales to make sure the signs are upright and in order.
She and Johnson say that damage that may have been purposely done to the signs is frustrating and they are hoping the signs will be interacted with as intended — look but don’t touch.
“It’s nice to be able to offer something that gets kids out and gets kids reading. It’s a great family event,” said Hatfield last week prior to the installation.
With restrictions on gatherings and utilizing the library space, the librarians say they are trying to find ways to keep kids reading this summer.
Reading goals are in place at Cobleigh, Johnson said, and those children who complete the reading goals will receive a free book at Green Mountain Books & Prints in Lyndonville, courtesy of Passumpsic Bank. House of Pizza will also give free pizza to the successful readers.
The Athenaeum is registering readers for the Youth and Teen Summer Reading series. There will be an outdoor storytime on Friday at 10 a.m. outside the Athenaeum. Registration is required. Go online to stjathenaeum.org and click on Youth Events for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.