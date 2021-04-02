Trail Finder Works To Add NEK And Coös County Recreation Opportunities

Recreation opportunities abound in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country — but finding information about lesser-known trails can be difficult.
Trail Finder (trailfinder.info) is a unique online portal covering both Vermont and New Hampshire with the intent to share verified and up-to-date information about a wide variety of land and water trails.
Trail Finder develops relationships with the manager for each trail — be they town, state, federal, business, land trust, non-profit or private citizen — and works directly with them to provide visitors the best possible information.
Though the site began in Vermont in 2006, it expanded to include New Hampshire about six years ago. A concentrated effort over the past two years has added many Coös county and Northeast Kingdom trails.
“There are a lot of trails websites out there and there’s a lot of crowdsourced information that’s really unreliable,” said Claire Polfus, project manager for Trail Finder. “Not only could it be bad for the trail itself, but also unsafe for people using it.”
The site is administered by the Upper Valley Trails Alliance (UVTA) with many partners: the Center for Community GIS (CCGIS), the Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation (FPR), UNH Cooperative Extension, and the National Park Service.
“We really take pride in focusing on the relationships with the people who are taking care of the trails,” said Polfus, who herself lives in the Northeast Kingdom. “All of our trails are approved by their managers. So hopefully we have the best information available.”
The above organizations work together to identify and verify opportunities across the two states, with support also coming from private and public funders.
It’s a huge job, for sure, to get in touch with the manager for each listing.
“That commitment takes time,” Polfus said. “Users will ask us to add trails and we put it on our list … but it can take a while depending on the land manager.”
For example, Trail Finder is still in the process of getting trails in the White Mountain National Forest up on their site.
Once a listing is up, Trail Finder continues that relationship with the land manager to understand and publish what is happening on the ground with trail conditions. While listings aren’t guaranteed to be 100 percent accurate all the time due to lags in communication, they are pretty close.
For each trail, the website lists a description, elevation gain, distance, map, directions, the trail manager’s contact information, current weather, trail alerts, services … and even a link to nearby geocaches.
Trailside services, a newer aspect, are any business — restaurants, campgrounds, gear shops, breweries — close to the trail. Currently, businesses can add themselves for free.
While trailside services are the focus of recent efforts, so are Coös county trails, especially those above Route 2. Funding from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund has supported efforts to add trails in that area, a former blank spot on Trail Finder’s map.
In Coös, Polfus notes that Mount Jasper in Berlin is a cool city-managed trail with a great view, as well as the Colebrook River Walk loop along the Mohawk and Connecticut Rivers.
Polfus says her location in the Northeast Kingdom has really helped her understand and explore the trails, though certainly some are missing.
Polfus says there are some really great accessible trail options in the NEK, which FPR and the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge have been working hard to add.
Trail Finder also worked with the Northern Forest Canoe Trail to add paddle trip suggestions around Newport, on the Black and Barton Rivers.
Kingdom Trails, however, is not on the map.
“People know about Kingdom Trails at this point,” Polfus said. “One of the things we really try and do is try and create opportunities for places that aren’t so well known … it’s more for people who maybe come up here and might want other opportunities to supplement their visit to Kingdom Trails.”
She said Trail Finder’s focus on lesser-known recreation opportunities has been particularly helpful for people during the past year.
“We want to show the whole variety of trails that are available to people living in these two states or visiting these two states,” she added.
During the pandemic, Polfus and the team have worked hard to update trail and business listings with COVID-19 safety or closure information.
One week ago, as the annual mud season trail closures in Vermont began, Trail Finder was updated right away.
Polfus says that if people have a trail suggestion, Trail Finder is always happy to look into it and work to add it to their system.
CCGIS, which Polfus works for, also runs Maine Trail Finder.
