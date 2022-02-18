Winter has never been an easy time to maintain a trail system; fluctuating temperatures and variable precipitation cause conditions that can change from packed powder to mashed-potato slush to slippery ice all in less than 24 hours.
And then there are the footprints — well-intentioned folk out for a dog walk or hike to stretch their legs in spite of the frigid air. Often, snow-shoeless feet can completely muck up pristine paths, leaving deep craters (“post-holing”) that frustrate all who follow — especially the fat bikers already concentrating on navigating the trails’ twists, turns and drops on two wheels.
Dave Harkless, a key player in Littleton’s PRKR MTN Trails since the early 1990s and owner of Littleton Bike & Fitness, knows these challenges well: he’s been grooming PRKR’s winter trails for fat biking for over a decade. After years of trying to educate the trail network’s many users on proper winter etiquette via signs, however, the network has decided to try a different “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em”-style tactic: boot-friendly loops.
Yes, you read that right: in mid-January, PRKR’s board of directors announced a new system whereby specific trails are designated specifically for those without snowshoes.
“We want all of our users to know there is a place they can go on the trails regardless of the weather or the gear they have,” reads a statement from the board. “Forgot your snowshoes? Raining on your one day off but you still want to get outside and move? There’s always a loop for you at PRKR.”
Harkless said that the boot loops idea came out of PRKR’s trails committee — a group of about a dozen diverse users who he brought together to discuss the network and its one major challenge: the post-holers.
“Spring, summer and fall, with walkers and bikers … everybody seems to get along pretty good except for the errant pain-in-the-ass dog,” he said. “It’s just in the wintertime where it’s … well, some of the walkers literally think we’re grooming the trails just for them.”
When the trails committee first came up with the boot-friendly loop idea, Harkless’ first reaction was, “what?! Are you kidding me?”
“The goal had been no boots on the trail,” he said. “But, when you think about it … [the boot friendly-loops] are just the lower trails; people are gonna walk on ‘em anyhow.”
Other groomed trails are designated for those with fat bikes and show shoes only, and new maps and signage installed throughout the extensive multi-use network make the new system easy to visualize and follow.
Not only have the new rules eased tensions between walkers and fat-bikers, but it’s also proved useful for Harkless himself.
“Each morning after teaching I run home and have about 25 minutes to take my puppy-in-training on a walk [before work],” he said. “So I go up to PRKR, and now I can just walk the boot-friendly loops without feeling guilty about messing up the stuff I just groomed.”
“I was walking the sh** I groomed last night this morning, in my bare boots — and now, I don’t feel guilty,” Harkless laughed.
Harkless continues to groom the boot-friendly loops to keep the hikers and the beginner fat bikers happy.
“It’s not going to be as smooth as if they were doing all the right things and using snowshoes, but it’s worth it,” he said.
Harkless spends about 90 hours each winter grooming the trails — which requires being on-call after every snowstorm. Last year was the first time he was actually paid for the work, utilizing funds from grants and donations; Harkless spends time grooming both PRKR and the Bethlehem Trail Association trails.
“If they didn’t have any money, I’d probably do it for free,” he said.
Harkless notes that, initially, the mountain biking trails built in the North Country were done on the cheap, utilizing just a “pair of loppers and a rake.” Now, local trail builders Real Life Adventures change about $6 per foot ($8/foot if it’s really rocky) — but Harkless says it’s more than worth it and created an opportunity to help support the region’s recreation economy.
“They’ve got mini excavators and they go through pulling all the rocks out, thinking about erosion, using sustainable building techniques,” he said. “And they’re gainfully employed and making a reasonably good living doing it.”
Due to the pandemic, PRKR held off on its annual Fatbike Poker Run fundraiser in 2021, but the event returns this weekend for the fifth annual edition. This year, the fundraiser utilizes three local trail networks — Littleton, Bethlehem and Franconia — and will wrap up with participants “playing poker” at Iron Furnace Brewing on Sunday afternoon.
All funds raised at the event go towards assisting with grooming costs at all three networks. More information can be found at tricyclenh.com/5th-fatbike-poker-run.
As far as the rules for PRKR’s ungroomed trails (including Elm Street, which anyone can follow up to the popular Linda’s Lookout)?: Those continue to be for anyone who follows proper winter etiquette — if you’re making a mark more than an inch and a half deep, you’re doing something wrong.
There’s one thing, however, that Harkless and PRKR’s trails committee still can’t do a thing about: footprints from “the damn deer.”
