Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen enclosed snowmobile trailer with two snowmobiles inside Sept. 9.
Lee Baker, 49, of Woodsville, N.H., advised police that his trailer was taken the night before from a residence on Church Street in Ryegate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks at (802) 748-3111.
