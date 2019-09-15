Vermont State Police responded to a report of larceny on Main Street in North Troy Sept. 11.
According to Adrian Archambault, 25, of North Troy, a boat trailer was stolen from his yard sometime during daylight hours. Witnesses described a truck leaving with the trailer as a white Chevrolet pickup truck. The trailer also had building materials on it at the time of the theft. Police ask anyone with additional information on the theft to contact the Derby barracks at 802-334-8881.
