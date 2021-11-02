Trailered Vehicle Too Tall For Miller’s Run Covered Bridge

LYNDON — The Miller’s Run covered bridge got hit again Monday afternoon, and once again the contact was captured on video.
The latest damage was done about 4:30 p.m. on Monday when the top of a van being carried on a flat-bed trailer struck roof structure boards at the southern end of the bridge. Three boards broke from the bridge and fell to the ground. The driver of the truck immediately stopped and backed the truck out of the bridge before causing any further damage.
Video footage of the event captured by Mike Grant, who records the bridge activity from a nearby residence, shows the driver get out of the truck and get the boards out of the road.
Oftentimes, the town and its police chief, Jack Harris, will use video Grant gets to help locate the driver of vehicles that break the bridge by trying to drive a vehicle too tall through it and then proceed to drive away without confessing. In the case of Monday’s event, that wasn’t necessary.
Chief Harris said the driver remained on scene and was there when the chief drove to the bridge while returning home from coaching a cross country practice at Lyndon Institute. Reached on the road Tuesday evening in Orleans County, Chief Harris said he couldn’t access the details from his investigation of the incident. He said the truck belonged to an auto dealership in St. Albans and that more details would be available today.
It’s only been a month since the last bridge impact. On Sept. 30 a box truck damaged the bridge while going north through it.
Grant says he sees quite a few incidents of trucks causing damage or near-misses. The town has struggled to find a way to prevent the accidents, which many attribute to drivers following GPS directions and not paying attention to the height warning signs. These signs have been upgraded over the years, including the installation of blinking lights, to try to get drivers’ attention.
More information about Monday’s incident will be published in Thursday’s edition.
