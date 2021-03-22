‘Trailhead Collective’ Pursuing New Downtown Plan

There has been a change in plans for a local group that tried to purchase and redevelop the former “Wine Gate” restaurant building into a rail-trail magnet facility.
But the so-called “Trailhead Collective” still plans to bring bicycle-friendly programs and services to the town.
The Wine Gate building, located at 25 Depot Square and next to the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center, was sold in February to a Newport Center development group.
But on Monday night, the town select board approved a revised USDA Rural Development Grant application for the group after a presentation by Trailhead Collective spokesman Evan Oleson.
“The current status of the project is that we are negotiating with the (new) owner of 25 Depot - the former Wine Gate - to lease at least the porch of that building which we think would be great,” said Oleson. “For this summer we’d like to start building out some of the amenities to get people excited about St. Johnsbury as a biking destination as well as engage the local community a bit more in biking and getting out onto the trail. And our vision is to incubate and accelerate some new businesses and organizations…”
Oleson also talked about a non-profit organization he was involved with called “Link” that wanted to set up operations in St. Johnsbury this summer and offer a “Build-A-Bike” program for local youth.
“They’ll get a free bicycle that needs a little bit of work,” said Oleson. “They’ll go through a camp program to fix up that bike and then they get to take it home as theirs.”
Oleson also talked about sponsoring some bicycle-oriented events downtown and bringing in “Lamoille Valley Bike Tours” - a bicycle business based in Johnson, Vt.
“They’re interested and offering their rentals and tours in St. Johnsbury,” said Oleson. “They love coming in, being able to visit a brewery, distillery, restaurants - to either start or end their tours…And they need a home base. They need a place to launch those tours. So we’d like to have a little bit of equipment ready for them. To make it easier for them.
The town had been acting as the fiscal agent for the USDA grant that the Trailhead Collective was applying for as they pursued the purchase of The Wine Gate.
On Monday, the board gave its approval to the new plan.
The group, which will be asking for less USDA funding than their previous application, plans to use the grant money to purchase equipment and technical expertise to get the proposal started.
According to town records, The Wine Gate building was purchased on Feb. 24 by “D&D Holdings, LLC” for $190,000 from the former owner “C Innovations, LLC.”
D&D Holdings plans to redevelop the building into professional space. The current plan includes leasing part of the space to the Newport, Vt-based “Lift Medical” office.
