ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — Predicting that Courtland “Joe” Goss would live a long, healthy life was perhaps overly optimistic on Oct. 29, 1938, the day he was struck by a train as a 7-year-old boy.
Against the odds, he survived, fully recovered and today celebrates his 90th birthday.
The Korean War veteran, father of two, grandfather of 11, and great-grandfather of six lives in his Breezy Hill Road home with his wife, Phyllis. He’s healthy. He’s got an easy smile and a good memory of the past, except for the moment a locomotive struck and flung him to the side of the train tracks in St. Johnsbury Center about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 1938. He said he doesn’t remember seeing the train or of being on the tracks.
The accident was front-page news on Oct. 31, 1938.
“Boy Overcome By Fear, Is Hit By CPR Locomotive,” was the headline above the story that told of the accident. It notes that this was the first time the young Goss was allowed to cross the tracks by himself so he could visit friends.
“Returning home he started to cross the tracks again,” the newspaper report notes. “He heard a train whistle. Weaving around a bend in the river he saw the locomotive bearing down like an ugly monster. He was between the rails. Horror stricken, he couldn’t move. He hunched up and waited. There was a shriek from the whistle, and scream from the brakes, and then the boy was hit, thrown many feet to the right of the roadbed away from the grinding wheels.”
The story notes that the engineer of the Canadian Pacific locomotive tried to stop before striking the child and that the engineer was relieved that the train knocked Goss clear of the tracks. On Monday, Goss said in those days the front of the train engines were fitted with “cattle catchers” to clear the way of any obstacles on the tracks.
“The seconds seemed like minutes as the engineer awaited the inevitable,” the newspaper’s story noted. “The locomotive slid a few rods past but the engineer took a sigh of relief when he saw the youngster away from the tracks.”
The newspaper article also noted another piece of good luck for Goss in the accident. “Had the locomotive tossed him in the opposite direction the lad would have been thrown into the Passumpsic River.”
An unconscious Goss was taken to Brightlook Hospital.
“Today (Oct. 31, 1938) at Brightlook Hospital the boy still clung to life, slowly regaining consciousness,” The Caledonian-Record reported. “He has recognized his father and taken nourishment. But his injuries are not yet fully known. There is a compound fracture near the hip. There might possibly be a fracture of the skull.”
Goss would need six weeks to recover before he could leave the hospital. He remembered his father giving him grape juice when Goss was too weak to eat. His mother couldn’t visit him in the hospital very often because she was seven months pregnant at the time of the train accident.
The joy of his homecoming just a couple of weeks before Christmas was rudely interrupted. Goss said his mom was at the piano and they were singing Christmas carols when a fire broke out. Goss, who still couldn’t walk on his own, needed to be carried from the burning home. The home, which was located at the corner of Breezy Hill and Memorial Drive, was destroyed by the fire.
“That was a bad year,” said Goss.
The year 1938 did finish on a positive note for the Goss family, as Joe Goss’s sister, Nancy, was born on Dec. 31.
Goss’s train accident was not his only close call as a boy. He remembered going to the river to do some fishing in the spring a year and a half after being hit by the train. He said he stepped on a log in the water and it rolled on him. He plunged into the high, swift-moving river. Fortunately, a woman outside hanging wet laundry saw Goss fall in and called for her husband, who rushed to the river and helped get him out.
“I’ve had a few experiences in my life and the good Lord willing, I hung in there,” said Goss on Monday. “For 90 I feel exceptionally good.”
He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1949 and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1953, serving in the final year of the Korean War. He served on the USS Lake Champlain, an aircraft carrier deployed shortly after World War II.
He said he joined the Navy thinking his friends were going to get drafted. Goss said he could have qualified for deferment from military service because he was employed at his father’s dairy business, which was an essential service. Instead, he joined. He recalled going through the military physical exam with two friends, and despite his body being broken by a train 15 years prior, he was the only one of the three to pass the physical.
Goss said he was glad for his years in the military, in particular for the opportunity to travel to other parts of the world.
When he returned home, Goss worked for his father in the dairy business. He then settled down and married Shirley in 1955. They had two daughters, Melody Hayes, who lives in Florida, and Marilee Jaye Young, who lives in Concord.
Goss’s first wife died. He has been married to Phyllis for eight years. Before Goss joined the Navy, he and Phyllis had dated.
Now “we kind of support each other,” said Phyllis. “We’re kind of older people, but we’re still having fun.”
In their living room on Monday were many birthday cards in honor of Goss’s 90 years. The room is also full of many photos of family members representing three generations of people whose existence is owed to the life of Joe Goss – a life spared on the train tracks in 1938.
