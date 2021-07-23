When Andrea Kane was growing up in Sutton, three miles from Lake Willoughby, her family car was an old Cotner-Bevington ambulance.
“When we were little, we used to pretend that we were hurt … we had a cot and it and everything and we would be driving to my grandmother’s house in Connecticut and pretend we were going to the hospital,” she said.
Little did Kane know of the foreshadowing the family car would have on her future career: she would end up working in emergency response and backcountry medicine, eventually founding Train NEK in Peacham, which offers SOLO-certifying rural and backcountry medicine courses for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
While many of the courses Kane teaches are the standard for those guiding groups on wilderness trips, they’re also very applicable for living in a rural area.
“If you think about it, what we’re really teaching is helping patients with limited resources,” she said.
The standard definition for backcountry medicine is to be an hour or more from an ambulance or hospital. In the NEK or North Country, Kane says it’s very easy to get into that place.
“I think we do a bit of a disservice to call it ‘wilderness’ medicine because a lot of people don’t consider themselves in the wilderness,” she said. “But if they realized how easy it was to be away from definitive care, we wouldn’t be able to meet the demand.”
With more people than ever coming to the region for outdoor recreation, Kane says that the field is growing even more important.
“If we’re going to have more people in the backcountry and more people coming from other places who maybe aren’t aware of what it’s like here [in the NEK], to prepare for cold or wet or windy, there’s going to be a higher demand to train people,” she said. “It’s an aspect that slips through the cracks. There’s a lot of focus on building the trails, but you need to make sure people then are prepared to go out and help when people get hurt on those trails.”
“What we offer is a really key link that you don’t hear people talking about, but it’s important to support the training that holds up that industry,” she added.
Kane’s trajectory started in social work, then she verged into leading outdoor trips with at-risk youth in the mid-90s, back when “you didn’t need any certification to take people into the woods.”
At a coworker’s suggestion, her employer first paid for her to become a Wilderness First Responder, an eight-day course, and eventually a Wilderness EMT, another two weeks of training. During that course, the instructor told Kane she should look into becoming an instructor herself.
Over two decades into her emergency/backcountry medicine career, she’s never looked back.
“I’ve just always loved it,” she said. “The thing that keeps me going is the combination of helping people and learning more … it’s a science that I’ve always enjoyed. And I never thought of myself as a science person until I found myself teaching it.”
Kane has taught EMTs through the University of Vermont’s Initiative for Rural EMS, was crew chief and training coordinator for Vergennes Rescue, and provided emergency relief around Vermont following Tropical Storm Irene and in Texas following Hurricane Ike, along with a long history of work in outdoor leadership.
When she moved to Peacham in 2013 with her partner, Adam, the executive director of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium, she had a hard time finding work that didn’t take her on the road or leave her with a long commute. A “Road Pitch” course in St. Johnsbury helped her wrap her head around the idea of running her own business, and Kane realized that what she really wanted to do was teach full-time.
In 2018, she founded Train NEK.
“I was very excited to help build something here in Peacham,” said Kane, adding that the town has quite the number of outdoor emergency medicine people, some of whom assist with her courses. “And thank goodness I did; the town of Peacham has been amazing.”
At first, Kane was teaching at whatever facility was available, including the town gym. When COVID hit, the town let her use their soccer field as her “outdoor classroom,” which she plans to continue.
While many of her classes were initially canceled due to the pandemic, Kane saw a very full fall last year because many outdoor professionals were still guiding and needed to keep up their certifications. Many participants even came from around the country to take her courses, since Vermont had such low COVID-19 rates.
“They were very grateful to have a place to come,” she said. “And it was so interesting, because all we do is about touching human beings, stabilizing patients.”
Kane implemented a policy where each participant brought their own patient that they could be in close proximity with.
“Before, they would just pair up with anybody in the class,” she said. “Now they were bringing their daughters and sons and moms and dads … it was really fun to see people working with their loved ones.”
The extra participants did not have to pay, as Train NEK has always had a policy that residents of the Northeast Kingdom can audit any course for free.
“If they’re not getting certified, there’s no need to pay,” Kane said. “I just want people to have the training.”
Train NEK offers SOLO-certifying rural and backcountry medicine courses including CPR and Wilderness First Aid, all the way up to Wilderness EMT courses. These can be tailored to any kind of group including school groups, cyclists, snow travelers and others.
Kane offers SOLO First Aid courses specific for women around Mother’s Day and Galentine’s day, and by request.
“At Train NEK, we want as many people as possible to feel empowered and knowledgeable in responding to illness and injury in their rural and outdoor communities,” Kane writes on Train NEK’s website. “All are welcome here.”
Kane is also a corporator for the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, an EMT with the Peacham Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Vermont’s EMS 2022 Protocol Work Group.
More information can be found at trainnek.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.