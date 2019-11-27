Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Dr. Tom Turek poses in front of his holiday train display last year at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center. The display will open for the season on Friday, with two sessions, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., then will be on display every Friday evening that time and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the weekend of Dec. 20-22. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Santa peers into the holiday train display at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center during an earlier holiday season. (Courtesy Photo)
Children enjoy the holiday train display at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center during an earlier Christmas season. (Courtesy Photo)
Tom Turek tends to his Holiday Train on display at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center. (File Photo by Andrew McGregor)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The annual Welcome Center Holiday Train Display made possible thanks to Dr. Tom Turek and his family and friends, will be back on track again starting this Friday at 10 a.m. at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.
Friday’s opening, which will run until 2 p.m., is being held in conjunction with Black Friday and the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department’s 5K Black Friday run at the Welcome Center, which steps off at 10 a.m.
