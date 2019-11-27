ST. JOHNSBURY — The annual Welcome Center Holiday Train Display made possible thanks to Dr. Tom Turek and his family and friends, will be back on track again starting this Friday at 10 a.m. at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center.

Friday’s opening, which will run until 2 p.m., is being held in conjunction with Black Friday and the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department’s 5K Black Friday run at the Welcome Center, which steps off at 10 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.