Transfer Station Manager Goes Through TrashTo Locate Ring

Tim Blake, manager of the Tri-Town Transfer Station in Franconia that covers Franconia, Sugar Hill, and Easton called it like searching for a needle in a haystack.
On Sunday night, a Massachusetts woman and part-time North Country resident called Franconia police to report a wedding ring that had been tossed in the trash at the transfer station by her husband.
“He threw it away by mistake,” Blake said Friday. “The police tried contacting me, but I was driving at the time so I couldn’t get the call. They called my second in command [Kevin Dauphine] and he came back over and opened it up. They were looking for it, but couldn’t find anything. At 6 o’clock, it’s too dark. The next day, she called me first thing in the morning and said she was on her way up from Boston.”
On Monday morning, the woman [Blake did not have their names and The Caledonian-Record was unable to reach the couple on Friday] was ready to jump in and try to find the ring, but the station was already open to the public at that point.
“In the end, I locked my machine out and made the decision to pull the container out just enough so that I could get in there safely,” said Blake. “Then, I started going in there. They said it was in a bag black. We are pay-as-you-throw so we are purple colored bags.”
With the large number of bags to comb through, however, the likelihood that the black bag would be found, and relatively quickly, was remote.
“After 15 or 20 minutes or so, I pulled the bag and it tore open and there it was, just sitting there on a piece of cardboard, clear as day,” said Blake. “I picked it up and said, ‘Please tell me this is your ring,’ and it was. It was perfect.”
Blake doesn’t know the monetary value, but said the ring has has profound sentimental value.
“She told us it was her mother’s ring and her mother had designed it when they got married, so there’s a ton of sentimental value there,” he said. “Frankly, especially when she came driving up from Boston, it broke my heart, so I had to do something. I had to try. I got real lucky. A needle in a haystack doesn’t even describe it.”
Her reaction was screaming in relief, cheering, hugging, said Blake.
“It meant so much to her and her family,” he said. “It was her mother’s ring and her mother was in her 90s. It was amazing to get that back to them.”
The find marked a first for Blake, who has been transfer station manager for four years, after succeeding Greg Wells.
“A first for actually finding a ring, yes, but it’s not the first time I’ve gone in there looking for one,” he said. “It’s probably at least the third time I’ve personally gone hunting for something in the machine that was thrown out by mistake, normally a ring. It was like the third ring, but this one we found.”
