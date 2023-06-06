Representatives from the Twin States Clean Energy Link have been making the rounds in the Northeast Kingdom visiting select board meetings to discuss the project with community officials and residents.

Twin States Clean Energy Link is a proposed 1,200 MW bi-directional transmission line that would connect Quebec with the New England grid. The project is estimated to cost $2 billion to construct and would be buried under roads from Canaan to Lunenburg, then cross under the Connecticut River into Dalton, N.H., and continue as buried lines through Littleton into Monroe, where it would join an existing overhead transmission line system that would be upgraded to deliver the power to its ultimate destination in southern New Hampshire and the wider New England energy grid.

