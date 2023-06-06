Representatives from the Twin States Clean Energy Link have been making the rounds in the Northeast Kingdom visiting select board meetings to discuss the project with community officials and residents.
Twin States Clean Energy Link is a proposed 1,200 MW bi-directional transmission line that would connect Quebec with the New England grid. The project is estimated to cost $2 billion to construct and would be buried under roads from Canaan to Lunenburg, then cross under the Connecticut River into Dalton, N.H., and continue as buried lines through Littleton into Monroe, where it would join an existing overhead transmission line system that would be upgraded to deliver the power to its ultimate destination in southern New Hampshire and the wider New England energy grid.
Developers have unveiled the project in recent weeks and been visiting communities that would be impacted by the project. On Monday evening, they made a presentation at the Lunenburg select board meeting and then moved up the road to do the same in Maidstone.
“I just want to make really clear we are in the very, very, very preliminary stages of this project,” said Corey Parent, a consultant from Leonine Public Affairs in Montpelier, who introduced the project and staff from National Grid, the principal developer, as well as a representative from a South Burlington firm conducting an environmental review of the proposal. Parent noted that
The proposed project has made it to the second phase of a national competitive grant application through the Department of Energy which would provide some funding for the project. If the project was to not win the grant, National Grant still believes the project is viable, just at a slower timeline as development partners are sought, said Danielle Aretz, of National Grid’s community outreach and stakeholder engagement office.
During the presentation to over two dozen Lunenburg residents they gave a brief description of the scope of work and potential impact in the town as well as some of the anticipated benefits. As proposed, there would be about 4.2 miles of buried line in Lunenburg, coming south on Route 102, then onto Route 2 before crossing under the river.
According to a handout provided by National Grid, that is expected to generate up to $600,000 in property taxes for the town (split between the municipal and education tax). The developers have performed similar calculations for each town and been sharing them with residents during their presentations.
Aretz and Parent also noted that National Grid is proposing up to $100 million in benefits over the course of the project between the communities in Vermont and New Hampshire that would host the transmission line, with the communities helping to identify and plan some of those local benefits.
“We took a hard look at the challenges that other projects faced and we wanted to create a solution that we felt learned from projects that failed and took into account the communities that are hosting us,” said Aretz, while describing the plan to bury the lines that would run through the NEK and nearby New Hampshire towns.
The Lunenburg residents asked a variety of questions, including whether the project would impact any private property, if developers had consulted various groups like the Connecticut River Conservancy and representatives of the Abenaki communities, and how wetlands would be addressed. Nobody voiced strong opposition to the proposal.
The line would be buried directly under the road, manholes would be installed every few thousand feet to be able to access the line for inspection and maintenance, and then the road would be rebuilt to the state or town’s specifications.
“There’s a good chance you may get a newer, better road,” said Parent.
“We’ve got 54 miles of road,” joked one select board member. “Any chance you could zig-zag around a little bit,” added another.
“Anyway you could start on River Road first?” chimed in resident Jim Peyton.
The project promoters noted that these visits were the first of many, and that they intend to return to hold longer open house sessions in the communities so residents, abutters, and others can see more detailed plans and ask specific questions.
They also indicated that crews would be on site this summer conducting environmental studies and resource assessments as part of the project planning and engineering.
