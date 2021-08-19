Transport Of St. J Armed Robbery Suspect Canceled Due To ‘Security Concerns’

Alleged St. Johnsbury armed robbery suspect Rafael “Lex” Ortiz was scheduled to answer felony charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday.
But according to court documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record, the arraignment was canceled after the U.S. Marshals Service informed the court in an email that they would not be transporting Ortiz due to “limited resources and security concerns.”
The email did not offer any further explanation or detail about the nature of the security concerns.
Caledonia Superior Court
Judge Michael J. Harris responded by saying Ortiz could either try again for an in-person arraignment on the state charges or appear in court by video from jail.
“If Mr. Ortiz has the ability, while being held, to gain access to a phone or ‘video’ room at the scheduled arraignment time, AND consents to appear by remote means for his arraignment in this matter, the hearing may proceed on that basis,” wrote Judge Harris in an entry order issued Thursday morning.
Ortiz, 44, was indicted in June by a federal grand jury on a charge of felony unlawful transport of a firearm. He was being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans but has since been transported to New York State where he remains in federal custody.
He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charge.
Ortiz was apprehended by state police in Lyndonville in May on arrest warrants related to an alleged armed robbery on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury and other crimes.
The pending state charges against Ortiz include felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony assault and robbery with a weapon.
If convicted of the state charges Ortiz faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Ortiz is accused of robbing Dylan Brink, 24, at gunpoint on May 7, in the parking lot of Horizon’s Deli at 652 Railroad Street.
According to court documents, Ortiz was driving a black Hyundai hatchback with New Hampshire plates when he pulled into the parking lot and called Brink over to the car.
“Brink told me that ‘Lex’ had laid the gun on top of the door and told him to empty his pockets or ‘he would shoot up my trailer where my kids live,’” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Brink then added that first ‘Lex’ had told him he would ‘gun me down if I didn’t empty my pockets.’”
A records check by police indicated that Ortiz has several felony convictions in the state of Connecticut dating back to 1995.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.