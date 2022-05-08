Members of the local Cub Scout Pack 007, and BSA boys and girls troop 007 meet at Father Lively Center Saturday morning before setting out on local toad clean up as part of Green Up Day. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
From left, St. Johnsbury Academy junior David Zajko, Steve Isham and Lynn Wurzburg pause on River Rd. in St. Johnsbury during Saturday's Green Up Day. All three are members of the St. J Energy Committee. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Crews were hard at work on a sunny Saturday cleaning up roadsides and river banks as part of Green Up Day.
A crew working on River Road in St. Johnsbury had its hands especially full. “The whole stretch is like this,” crew member Lynn Wurzburg said, pointing to the amount of trash and the challenge of getting up to the road. “We’ve been out since 9 a.m. and plan to go until noon.”
Road banking drops off sharply, so that trash dumped by scofflaws in that section of River Road rolls down and out of sight of the road. There’s been a lot of long-term dumping here,” Wurzburg said.
Scoutmaster Carolyn Haggett was with a group of troops gathered at Father Lively Center, on Winter St. That included BSA Troops 007 (boys and girls), and Cub Scout Pack 007. They had been cleaning in the downtown section by the courthouse, and were about to continue, she said.
Contacted later, Haggett said the amount of refuse collected on the day was “pretty similar” to what the troops had collected before. A rewarding find was the discovery of exercise equipment, she noted.
All trash was brought to St. J Subaru on Memorial Drive, where it was put into a dumpster and volunteers enjoyed a cookout.
Similar efforts were held all over Vermont, as this weekend marked the annual statewide clean-up effort.
