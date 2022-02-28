BURKE — A question before voters on today’s Town Meeting ballot doesn’t even bind the town to a decision either way, but it garnered the most discussion at an informational meeting Monday evening.
“Shall the voters of Burke discontinue the Curbside services for both Recycling and Garbage,” notes question 1 of three non-binding questions for Burke voters. However the question is decided it will serve only as guidance for town officials wrestling with the costs associated with maintaining curbside service to town residents.
A handful of townspeople joined a handful of town officials at the Community Building in West Burke Monday night to go over the Australian ballot items considered at the polls today. Remote attendance via online video conference was the access point for most residents taking part in the meeting. Favoring Zoom over in-person attendance was the decision by town officials concerned about crowds during a pandemic. Joining online were people connecting through 63 computers, tablets/iPads or phones.
Jennifer Barone, as moderator, guided the meeting through 24 ballot articles that drew few comments. Among them, a budget that’s asking for $300,000 more than last year was not questioned. Of the 18 appropriation requests, large increases in both the East and West Burke fire departments were not mentioned. One comment related to the Powers Park/Village Improvement Society’s request for $1,000 was a supportive one.
“It’s the best $1,000 we could spend,” said Dan Tanner, who was one of the few townspeople who attended in person on Monday.
Article 5 instructs voters to vote for town positions up for election. Only a single three-year select board seat is contested. Incumbent Ford Hubbard is being challenged by Mark Daigle and Samuel James. Hubbard and Daigle were at the Community Building for the meeting, and James was logged in from home.
The most time-consuming part of the meeting that lasted about 90 minutes was a discussion about trash.
Town Administrator Mike Harris explained why the select board is open to the idea of discontinuing the service. The trash pick-up truck is 16 years old. It recently needed a costly repair. A new truck is estimated to cost $260,000. Also, keeping the service staffed is a challenge.
The service provided to property owners is curbside for both trash and recycling. Residents are charged only $3 per bag of trash to have it picked up at their properties. If the town maintains the service it’s likely that the per-bag cost will increase. In response to a resident’s question, select board Chair Christine Emmons said it wouldn’t go any higher than $5 per bag.
The question for voters, Emmons said, is a way for the board to gauge people’s feelings on the subject.
“We’re just trying to take the temperature of the town and see what they really want,” she said.
Most audience comments seemed to favor keeping the service in place. Residents said losing curbside service could lead to “the return of burn barrels” and even more roadside trash.
Resident Dan Flanagan said the service is a benefit to the town and he would “gladly” pay more per bag to see it continue.
“It’s something that increases the value of your home,” he said. “This is an amenity that if we give up now we’ll never get it back.”
Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer Cathi Feeley said the truck replacement fund is up to $186,000. She said a modest increase to the fund in the next three years would get the $260,000. She also said increasing the per-bag cost could help raise the additional money necessary to replace the truck. Feeley also reminded people that one way of cutting down on the cost of bags for trash is to try to recycle more.
Two other non-binding articles related to land purchases for community forests were addressed by Kate Wanner, representing the trust for public land. These votes will also guide the process of pursuing land acquisitions for future town ownership and management of community forests.
