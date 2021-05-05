JEFFERSON — The town hall was already up in flames by the time Joe Marshall arrived on the night of Feb. 1.
History lost, he thought.
But in the ashes, a treasure trove of long-forgotten documents was found. Locked away for over a quarter century, protected by layers of concrete and steel, they offer unprecedented insight into the town’s past.
“It’s like nothing we’ve ever seen,” he said.
Marshall, the president of the Jefferson Historical Society, offered a sneak peak of the collection in a social media post on Tuesday.
The documents included pre-Civil War militia pay records, cigar boxes of loose documents from the 1800s, and property books and ledgers dating back close to the town’s incorporation in 1796.
Marshall, 59, said it will take years to sort through the materials.
“I don’t know if I’ll get through them in my lifetime,” he said.
Two months after the fire, the salvage operation began.
The historic documents had been stored in a double-walled, concrete-lined steel safe (last opened in 1991) and a steel framed vault, which stopped being used on a daily basis in 1996.
Local resident Mitch Ingerson helped the town open the safe (the combination had been lost and the brass tumblers had melted in the fire) and offered his garage as a staging area for the documents.
Those items — some charred in the fire, others suffering from mold and mildew — were sent to BELFOR Property Restoration in Marlborough, Mass. for repair and clean-up, paid for through the town’s insurance. They will be returned within a few weeks.
Marshall, a member of the historical society for over 25 years, had no prior knowledge of the safe or vault’s contents.
There were no gold bars, bags of cash, or precious art, Marshall joked. But the historic contents were priceless.
“The material … represent the most significant collection of Jefferson’s history we’ve ever seen,” he said during Tuesday’s sneak peak.
In partnership with the town, the historical society will seek out and apply for grant funding to assess, store and make available the documents.
As part of that process, documents may be scanned and converted into digital or microfilm archives, or entered into a searchable database.
Marshall said the items would not be kept under lock and key. The goal is to get the material to the public, he said.
One opportunity may be the town’s 225th anniversary on Dec. 8. Marshall referred to the collection as the town’s “225th anniversary surprise.”
“This is something we don’t want to let sit and have everybody waiting for years. It’s too good for that,” he said. “We will start as soon as we can to make bits and pieces of this accessible as we’re able to get into it.”
Without the fire, Marshall doesn’t know when the documents would have been uncovered.
Up until now, he said, the historical society had been focused on day-to-day concerns and a pending move to the Jefferson Community Center.
“We didn’t go looking for huge historic archives, we didn’t have the bandwidth or time,” he said.
For that reason, he called the discovery of the safe and vault’s contents “the silver lining” in the tragic fire.
Built in 1872, Town Hall had been a focal point in Jefferson. It was home to the town offices and hosted countless wedding receptions, memorial services, dances and performances, events and celebrations, and municipal government meetings.
The nearly 150-year-old building served “an important role in weaving the fabric of our community,” Marshall said.
The fire erased one part of the town’s history, but brought to light another. Marshall hopes that discovery will pay dividends for years to come.
“I don’t want to make light of the fire. Boy oh boy, it was not good. But it was kind of like, we lost the building, but we gained access to the collection.” he said. “The memories of the town hall will fade, but what comes out of this material renews the town’s memory of its entire history.”
