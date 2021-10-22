Several area towns are holding events to help people celebrate Halloween. Details are provided below.
The Barnet Public Library is hosting Trunk or Treat at the Harvey’s Lake parking lot in West Barnet, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Decorate a trunk and hand out some candy, or just go and trick or treat. Everyone welcome!
— — —
The Canaan Naturally Connected (CNC) group is sponsoring a “Trunk or Treat” event in the Rec Park from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. Trunkers who would like to pass out candy should arrive no later than 1:30 p.m. and contact terrie.herr@gmail.com or message the CNC Facebook page to arrange a spot.
— — —
Movie Night at Danville Green features a scary double feature tonight: “Friday the 13th” first at 6:30 p.m. and “Halloween” (the original) at 8:30 p.m., free admission and popcorn. Other snacks and beverages are available for purchase. The event is presented by the Danville Chamber of Commerce.
On Halloween from 4 to 7 p.m. Join Girl Scout Troops 58251 and 60151 and Lori’s Jammin’ Daycare, for an open-air, socially-distanced, singular direction, Trick or Treating trail through Danville Village. This is a free event, but participants are encouraged to take a non-perishable item to be donated to the Open Door. This can be left at the start of the trail at Passumpsic Savings Bank. The trail will begin in the Passumpsic Bank and proceed around the Green (Park Street), to Brainerd Street, Mountain View Drive, up Highland Avenue and around to Hill Street where Trick or Treaters will head back to the intersection and up Route 2 to the bank. Parking will be at Danville School.
Volunteers will help to keep families socially distanced between candy stops. Masks are encouraged. Candy stops will be utilizing candy shoots or low-contact methods to distribute goodies and keep distance from the Trick or Treaters.
— — —
All are welcome to join the “Hafta-have-a-Halloween Festival” in Greensboro Village, Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m.
Modern Times Theater is working with area organizations and individuals to create a fun, safe, outdoor event for the whole family. There will be trick-or-treating throughout the walkable downtown and hot food available by donation. The entire village will be transformed into a curiosity walk, featuring small performances, music and exhibits.
Participants include Circus Smirkus, the Highland Center for the Arts, Wonder Arts, the Greensboro United Church, the Greensboro Free Library, Caspian Critters 4-H Club, and many local artists and volunteers.
This event is free, but donations are welcome.
All attendees are asked to follow the state safety guidelines: stay home if you’re sick, and maintain distance from others.
— — —
The annual Gathering of the Jack O Lanterns in Littleton, N.H. is Saturday, Oct. 30. View hundreds of pumpkins carved by members of the community, illuminating the Ammonoosuc River. Enjoy a bonfire supported by the Littleton Fire Department and a Haunted Walk. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. along the River Walk.
— — —
Enjoy the Lyndonville Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31, 3 to 6 p.m. at Bandstand Park in Lyndonville. Trunks should be set up at 2. Masks are encouraged but are not required. No dogs. For more information and to sign up, call 626-9696. The event is sponsored by the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce.
— — —
Pomerleau Park Pumpkin Palooza is today in Newport. Carving for the Jack-o’-Lantern contest is from 2 to 4 p.m. Judging is at 5 p.m. Pumpkins are available with a donation or take your own to carve. The carved pumpkins will be on display in the park from today through Nov. 1. Cash prizes are available for all age groups.
— — —
There will be two trunk or treat locations in Sheffield on Halloween. The first will be at Your Place Restaurant, located at 2914 Route 122, starting at 4 p.m. Contact Jessica Prue (802) 427-3112 for more information on this location. The second location is planned on Dane Road, across from the Fire Station. Set up will be from 4-5 p.m., and trick or treating will go from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
— — —
A section of Main Street will be closed in St. Johnsbury from 5 to 8 p.m. for trick or treating and entertainment. Kingdom All Stars will perform at 6 p.m. In addition to the All Stars, St. Johnsbury middle schoolers will perform the Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Dance Express will perform and encourage participation in a dance to “Monster Mash.” The St. Johnsbury Academy band will march to their playing of “Thriller.”
Also in St. Johnsbury, United Community Church on Main Street is offering a Haunted Sanctuary between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Included is a walk-through of the sanctuary, trick or treat candy and photograph opportunity for $5 (which will support the stove replacement fund).
Fairbanks Museum on Main Street in St. Johnsbury invites children (6 and under) and their families to wear their silliest or scariest costume and enjoy activities in the back yard of the museum from 4 to 6 p.m. on Halloween. Families will journey into outer space, dodge meteors, observe the moon, and make discoveries on the surface of Mars. The trail starts at the main entrance of the museum.
— — —
The American Legion Ingerson-Smith Post 41 at 44 Littleton Rd. (NH Rte 116) in Whitefield, N.H. will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event for the community on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.
