SHEFFIELD — Alan Robertson, the 2019 Tree Farmer of the Year, will host a tour at his Tree Farm #922, a 60-acre parcel known as Pfälzerwald, on Sept. 14. Purchased in 1979 the farm has been under active management in the American Tree Farm System for the last 35 years.
Robertson’s stewardship ethic was born from his many years in Germany while serving in the Air Force, hence the name or its slang PFALZ emblazoned on his license plate. His management is consistent with Dauerwald, or “back to nature” concept for permanent, perpetual, and continuous forest. All harvesting is done from a permanent trail system and utilizes single and group tree selection. The result is an ongoing conversion to an un-even aged stand with annual harvesting of Spruce Fir and Cedar and hardwood firewood. An average harvest is approximately 5,000 bf of Spruce Fir and 10 cords of firewood. Robertson also plants tree – about 200 annually – to improve quality and resiliency in the face of climate change.
